A watch for all seasons

With 140 years of time in its history, Seiko has made it an absolute necessity to discover the true nature of time. His findings are captured in his designs, which were created to represent the times that have passed through the planet as reflected by the seasons.

In a keynote speech at the Grand Seiko Online Summit 2021, Seiko Watch Corp. Chairman and CEO Shinji Hatori discussed his great-grandfather, Seiko’s founder Kintaro Hatori. Seiko celebrated 160Th The anniversary of his birth in 2020, while 140 points in 2021Th The anniversary of the founding of the company when Mr. Hatori was only 21 years old. The company was founded during the Meiji era, when Japan opened its doors in the West. “Everything was changing, even the Japanese told the time. Older systems, in which units of time vary with seasons, are converted to more accurate western systems. It was in this change that he saw his chance. ”

Senior Mr. Hatori, who founded the company in 1881, began importing watches, but expanded into watches in the 1890s. His great-grandson Shinji Hatori lives by his grandfather’s maxim: “He always said that Seiko should always stay one step ahead of the rest,” he said, and “don’t run away;” Just keep going. “With that in mind, Mr. Hatori announced that he had opened a new business, opened a new studio and several boutiques for Grand Seiko (Seiko’s luxury line) in New York.” We set our strategic vision All this is done as part of; not for overnight success, but for the long term of our customers.

His words still resonate with me today. They continue to inspire me and everyone on Seiko, as we face new challenges and create a better future. “

A tribute to the season

Grand Seiko’s new collection is about the Caliber Hi-Beat 36000 9SA5. It offers an accuracy of +5 to -3 seconds per day and has a power reserve of 80 hours, with a self-developed dual impulse escape.

Outside, the dial depicts a marriage between art and nature; Capture location and recording time according to the new caliber. For example, the case of series 9 shows the look of the grain of the wood, indicating the age of the trunk of a tree.

Seiko deputy COO and president Akiyo Nito said, ‘We recognize 24, not four. In Japan, each of the four seasons is experienced in six stages. “Each section becomes one SekiEach with a special name, and these experiences are reflected in a series of four watches.

The shunbun, which indicates the spring equinox, has a green dial and rose gold accents to show the promise of the Sakura flower. Summer is reflected with the show, indicating that the early summer sun and wind create waves on the surface of a lake. Kano, a dark faced watch, tries to show the clouds moving on an autumn moon. Finally, T aji absorbs the winter solstice with an ice dial and an orange indicator, indicating the winter sunset. Spring and summer watches are powered by the Caliber 9S86, while fall and winter watches are powered by the 9R66. Spring and summer watches will be launched worldwide in May, while autumn and winter watches will be released in September.

“Japanese affinity and respect for the natural environment is at the heart of every Grand Seiko. Our view of the nature of time is the experience of the precision of its movements and the artistic design of each piece. Joseph el garcia