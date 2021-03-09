A Whopper of a Mistake: Why Burger King’s tweet is terrible for women – TMT Daily

There are more than enough things on the Internet that are sure to make you crave, but you know what probably beats everyone in the competition of things that make you roll your eyes in disdain? This is a tough choice, but we would probably have to award winning tweets from large corporations trying incredibly hard to keep up with modern events in an effort to market their own businesses.

No matter how many eyes are rolled, but it seems that these corporations will not just stop trying. We cannot say that we have not warned them in the past, but hopefully this latest controversy from Burger King and a special tweet specifically commemorating International Women’s Day can teach these corporations that they Do you know?

The women are in the kitchen. – Burger King (@BurgerKingUK) March 8, 2021

What happened?

This very special situation happened when Burger King UK and their social media team decided to join International Women’s Day fun Starting her Twitter thread with a tweet reading the entire sentence: “Women are in the kitchen”. Yes we know. We really wish we were joking. Have we traveled all the way back to the 1950s or something?

This statement was not really his main intention, as it was written only to grab the attention of more people so that they could read more on what he wanted to say, but most people thought it was definitely a lot more than justified. Was away and was a big mistake. Burger King UK.

In the next tweet from her special thread for International Women’s Day, Burger King UK said: “If they want to, of course. Yet only 20% of chefs are women. We are on a mission to change the sex ratio in the restaurant industry by empowering women employees with the opportunity to pursue a culinary career. # IWD ”.

If they want to, of course. Yet only 20% of chefs are women. We are on a mission to change the sex ratio in the restaurant industry by empowering women employees with the opportunity to pursue a culinary career. # IWD – Burger King (@BurgerKingUK) March 8, 2021

In a final tweet from the thread, the company ended with: “We are proud to launch a new scholarship program that will help female Burger King employees pursue their culinary dreams!”

Honestly, as the thread continued, Burger King showed that in their own special way, they really were Root for women’s rights And is trying to remove those stereotypes, but his company was already at a loss.

Many people are now annoyed by this tweet, which turns out to be a misunderstanding without context, and we have to agree that there were far better ways for the company to get the message they wanted. By better means we mean Far, far, more FAR Better ways to spread the message against sexuality. I mean honestly, who is in charge of their social media marketing team?

Burger king when they see a woman pic.twitter.com/s33ir280sV – Ryu (@NinjaBands) March 8, 2021

Twitter responses

Of course, these special tweets by Burger King UK International Women’s Day Honors The failed, aggressive attempt to celebrate the day was quick to go viral on Twitter and become a thing. Actress Chelsea Peretti also joined in the criticism, who responded to the original Burger King UK tweet: “Burger King is in Trashink”.

Twitter user @ luvu2golka tweeted a screenshot of the Twitter thread and added to the caption: “This is why you do not hire anyone to run your brand social media lol. Danny DeRane also tweetedd: “I don’t know what is more aggressive, using sexist bait for a good reason or fast food chain to use the word cheer”.

Since then, the company tweeted apologizing: “we hear you. We got our initial tweet wrong and we are sorry. Our aim was to draw attention to the fact that only 20% of professional chefs in UK kitchens are women and help change this by awarding culinary scholarships. We will do better next time. ”