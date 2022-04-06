A Wicklow Farmhouse wins the title – but a judge is unconvinced

Now in its eighth series, Home of the Year has become a ratings hit for RTE, claiming 29 per cent viewership over last year’s finale and a consolidated average of 423,000 viewers.

The reason is simple. It’s our naughty nature’s appeal to the chain that takes us past the biggest home front parlors in the country, which pride ourselves on giving us a goo in almost every corner of their immaculately built residences. Viewers have visited 167 residences since its inception.

The houses featured in season eight have served up very well executed ideas for burglaries, despite some filming restrictions as a result of Covid.