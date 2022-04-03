A winter storm warning is in effect for the Eastern Cascades with heavy snow on Sunday. Local

a winter storm clock was bumped to a Warning Heavy snowfall is expected over the Cascades starting Sunday afternoon.

alert from National Weather Service In effect for the eastern slopes of the Cascades, including Clifdale, and 12 to 30 inches of snow is forecast above 2,500 feet as of Tuesday morning.

The weather service said the storm could affect travel and morning commute and that strong winds could bring down tree branches. Northwest Avalanche Center said The risk of avalanches is also expected to increase.

The Blewett, Snoqualmie, Stevens and White passes were open without restrictions on Sunday morning. Passengers can check road…