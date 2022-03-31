a world cup draw simulation

Since we’re CanMNT-obsessed right now, and incredibly impatient about the World Cup draw, I ran a simulation of yesterday’s event. Because I’m crazy, and probably enjoy working with spreadsheets, I ran the simulation 10,000 times. Yes, you read that right – 10,000 times,

For those interested, I generated a list of pots (seen below) and had Excel randomly draw a country from each pot. Excel generated a ton of data – and gave us a glimpse of the madness of the World Cup. I am glad to be in this draw. However, Canada will surprise some in November – you can bet on the Reds winning a game or two (Canada has +25000 for winning the World Cup, so you want to mortgage your house).