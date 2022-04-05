A World Without Dwarfism: What new drug is featured on the Ellie Simmonds BBC show, and is it available in the UK?

Former Paralympic swimmer Ellie Simmonds said she met many “wonderful people” while making the documentary

Paralympian swimmer Ellie Simmonds OBE will present a new BBC documentary that explores a drug that claims to make children with dwarfism closer to average height.

A BBC documentary exploring a drug that claims to bring stunted children closer to average height will be broadcast this evening (Tuesday 5 April).

The show is presented by Paralympian swimmer Ellie Simmonds OBE, who was diagnosed with achondroplasia – the most common form of dwarfism – as a child.

Simmonds has stated that she is against the use of a drug called vosoritide, but takes an open-minded approach during the documentary and…


