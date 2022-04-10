A year after Mauro Viale’s death, his wife Leonor details his last days

Leonorwidow of Mauro Wyle, Reappeared on television and A24 . But in his program talked about the last days of the journalist and revealed how his son Jonathan told him about his father’s death. The psychoanalyst recalled that the last time she saw her husband alive, he had contracted COVID-19 a few days back.

Journalist The 73-year-old died on April 11, 2021 from a thrombosis, which led to a massive heart attack, when he was hospitalized at the Los Arcos Sanatorium in Palermo, After contracting coronavirus and getting affected by bilateral pneumonia. This Friday, his wife Leonor told Blue (USA) Of a religious tribute that his family would pay him one year after his death in which public mourning has been omitted.

“According to how the rites of religion are done, …