A year ago, ‘Ramayana’ was seen in every house, ‘Laxman’ said the heart with the picture

Corona curfew was first introduced in Maharashtra for 15 days after the variety of Kovid 19 contaminated elevated. There can be a weekend lockdown in Delhi as nicely. Within the meantime, the viewers once more remembers final yr when your complete nation remained closed in properties. Throughout that point ‘Ramayana’ was telecast and it additionally received TRP so much.

‘Laxman’ thanked

Sunil Lahiri, who performs Laxman within the present, has tweeted a tweet wherein he’s watching ‘Ramayana’. Sunil has thanked all of the followers who gave a variety of love final yr.

He wrote in his tweet that ‘Final yr as we speak on April 16, the episode of Ramayana’s Laxman Meghnad battle set a world report of 77.7 million folks watching collectively. I’m very grateful to all these viewers for giving me this love and respect. ‘

Pichhle Sal Aaj 16 April ko Ramayan ke Lakshman Meghnath yuddh wale episode ne 77.7 million Logon ke Ek Saath dekhne ka World File banaya tha yah Pyar aur Izzat dene ke liye primary un sabhi darshakon ka bahut bahut aabhari hun🙏💐 pic.twitter.com/aemeJHpIqN – Sunil lahri (@LahriSunil) April 16, 2021

Return of ‘Ramayana’

After the lockdown-like state of affairs within the nation, customers on social media demanded the published of ‘Ramayana’. Adorned with many legendary actors together with Arun Govil, Sunil Lahiri, Deepika Chikhaliya, Arvind Trivedi, ‘Ramayana’ is being aired on Star India. Data has been given on the official Twitter account of the channel. Through which it’s instructed that ‘the thoughts will turn into pure, when Lord Shri Ram can be seen. See Ramayana each night at seven o’clock ‘.

Deepika grew to become completely happy as ‘Sita’

Actress Deepika Chikhaliya, who performs Sita, whereas sharing her picture on her Instagram, wrote – “I’m very excited sharing that ‘Ramayan’ can be proven on the small display screen this yr as nicely. Historical past appears to be repeating itself. This present has not solely been part of my life however a big a part of the lives of many Indian households over time.