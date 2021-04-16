ENTERTAINMENT

A year ago, ‘Ramayana’ was seen in every house, ‘Laxman’ said the heart with the picture

Avatar
By
Posted on
DA Image

Corona curfew was first introduced in Maharashtra for 15 days after the variety of Kovid 19 contaminated elevated. There can be a weekend lockdown in Delhi as nicely. Within the meantime, the viewers once more remembers final yr when your complete nation remained closed in properties. Throughout that point ‘Ramayana’ was telecast and it additionally received TRP so much.

‘Laxman’ thanked
Sunil Lahiri, who performs Laxman within the present, has tweeted a tweet wherein he’s watching ‘Ramayana’. Sunil has thanked all of the followers who gave a variety of love final yr.
He wrote in his tweet that ‘Final yr as we speak on April 16, the episode of Ramayana’s Laxman Meghnad battle set a world report of 77.7 million folks watching collectively. I’m very grateful to all these viewers for giving me this love and respect. ‘

Return of ‘Ramayana’
After the lockdown-like state of affairs within the nation, customers on social media demanded the published of ‘Ramayana’. Adorned with many legendary actors together with Arun Govil, Sunil Lahiri, Deepika Chikhaliya, Arvind Trivedi, ‘Ramayana’ is being aired on Star India. Data has been given on the official Twitter account of the channel. Through which it’s instructed that ‘the thoughts will turn into pure, when Lord Shri Ram can be seen. See Ramayana each night at seven o’clock ‘.

Deepika grew to become completely happy as ‘Sita’
Actress Deepika Chikhaliya, who performs Sita, whereas sharing her picture on her Instagram, wrote – “I’m very excited sharing that ‘Ramayan’ can be proven on the small display screen this yr as nicely. Historical past appears to be repeating itself. This present has not solely been part of my life however a big a part of the lives of many Indian households over time.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
19
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
18
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
14
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
13
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
13
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
DA Image DA Image
13
ENTERTAINMENT

This city was most liked by Brad Pitt in India, said- people come here to die…
DA Image DA Image
13
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
12
LATEST

IPL 2021 KKR vs MI: This is why Rohit Sharma is paying extra attention to fitness after IPL 2020
DA Image DA Image
12
LATEST

Even after scoring a century, captain Sanju Samson could not get Rajasthan Royals win against Punjab Kings, know what said after the match
DA Image DA Image
12
ENTERTAINMENT

Dharmendra is removing the sadness from Corona in a home-grown style, the video surfaced

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top