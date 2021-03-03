LATEST

A year later: see how March 2020 compares this year with memes – TMT Daily

A year later: see how March 2020 compares this year with memes - Film Daily
Can you believe that it has been almost a year since the world is officially on quarantine? A year ago, in early March, most of us had no idea what was to happen in the coming weeks. Now, when everything started going bad on the one-year anniversary, the changes started coming, Twitter cannot help but try to make the most of this horrific mess of at least a year by cracking a few jokes.

If you are in a lethargic mood, you are definitely not alone. Here are all the best memes that compare to last March to remind you that we are all passing seriously together.

Our last normal week was a year ago

To begin with, we can’t help but remember that on March 1, we had no idea what was to come. A year ago, We were able to party, hang out without masks, and not worry about a danger thing. Hope we can return to those days soon.

Mood

When we first heard that quarantine was taking place and it could only last a few weeks, most of us took advantage of this time as a moment of relaxation. Oh, look at us now.

Tom Hanks

This type of memes tells about how we all now probably see that we are in a year Quarantine in march.

off the rails

Nicholas Cage Mem There are always the best, and it definitely tells how crazy we have become in March 2021.

Oh rose

It certainly hasn’t been eighty years, but this March definitely makes us feel like it is.

Who would have thought?

Oh well At least we are together in all of this, right?

Inner chaos

If you have seen power station, You should definitely understand why it is so crazy.

At least we are alive

Rosé from friend Always been one of the most believable characters, but it really hits the nail on the head.

Baby Yoda to Yoda

It certainly accomplishes this.

March 2020 vs March 2021

Do you think that in March 2022, we have to Wear three masks Or go straight to the digest suite?

