A1 Express 2 Days Techwide Box Office Collection

A1 Express Collection: Sudeep Kishan And Lavanya tripathi The Starr Sport based film A1 Express which came to theaters last Friday in a very grand manner, got positive response from everyone and it is collecting well. The film, which has a hockey backdrop, has collected Rs 1.50 crore worth of shares at the worldwide box office in 2 days.

2 breaksN d Day 1 AP / TS Collection of A1 Express TMT:

Nizam: Rs 23 lakh

Seeded: Rs 7 Lakhs

UA: Rs 10 Lakh

Ex: Rs 8 Lakh

West: Rs 5 Lakh

Guntur: Rs 6 lakhs

Krishna: 6 lakh rupees

Nellore: Rs 3 Lakh

Total 2 AP & TS Box Office Collection of A1 Express: Rs. 0.68 Cr share (Rs. 1.20 Cr gross)

Nizam: Rs 47 lakhs

Seeded: Rs 15 Lakh

UA: Rs 20 lakhs

Ex: Rs 16 lakh

West: Rs 11 Lakh

Guntur: Rs 13 lakhs

Krishna: Rs 13 lakhs

Nellore: Rs 9 lakh

Total 2 days AP / TS Box Office Collection: Rs. 1.44 Cr Share (Rs. 2.50 Cr gross)

Ka + ROI: Rs 4 Lakhs

Os: Rs 2 Lakh

Total 2 days Techwide Box Office Collection: Rs. 1.50 Crore (Rs. 2.65 Crore Gross)

