A1 Express 2 Days Techwide Box Office Collection




A1 Express Collection: Sudeep Kishan And Lavanya tripathi The Starr Sport based film A1 Express which came to theaters last Friday in a very grand manner, got positive response from everyone and it is collecting well. The film, which has a hockey backdrop, has collected Rs 1.50 crore worth of shares at the worldwide box office in 2 days.

2 breaksN d Day 1 AP / TS Collection of A1 Express TMT:
Nizam: Rs 23 lakh
Seeded: Rs 7 Lakhs
UA: Rs 10 Lakh
Ex: Rs 8 Lakh
West: Rs 5 Lakh
Guntur: Rs 6 lakhs
Krishna: 6 lakh rupees
Nellore: Rs 3 Lakh

Total 2 AP & TS Box Office Collection of A1 Express: Rs. 0.68 Cr share (Rs. 1.20 Cr gross)
Nizam: Rs 47 lakhs
Seeded: Rs 15 Lakh
UA: Rs 20 lakhs
Ex: Rs 16 lakh
West: Rs 11 Lakh
Guntur: Rs 13 lakhs
Krishna: Rs 13 lakhs
Nellore: Rs 9 lakh

Total 2 days AP / TS Box Office Collection: Rs. 1.44 Cr Share (Rs. 2.50 Cr gross)
Ka + ROI: Rs 4 Lakhs
Os: Rs 2 Lakh

Total 2 days Techwide Box Office Collection: Rs. 1.50 Crore (Rs. 2.65 Crore Gross)

