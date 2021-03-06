A1 Express First Day Box Office Collection

A1 Express Collection: A1 Express Is a sports based drama with young actors Sudeep Kishan and Lavanya Tripathi playing the lead roles. The film A1 Express was released yesterday and received positive response from film lovers and critics from every corner. According to the report of the traders, Sudeep Kishan Starr A1 Express has collected a share of Rs 1.5 crore at the worldwide box office in its opening day.

The film directed by Denis Jeevan Kavikolanu has become the latest to appear in the list of leaked movies online. Sudeep Kishan Starrer A1 Express was leaked on Telegram and other piracy-based websites and is available for free download. As it has been leaked, it may affect the box office collection of A1 Express.

A1 Express is a remake of the Tamil film Natpe Thunai, starring hiphop Tamija Adi and Angha, which was released in 2019. But as per the taste of Telugu film lovers, 50 percent of the plot of the play drama of Sudeep Kishan and Lavanya Tripathi has been changed. .

A1 Express also stars Rao Ramesh, Posani Krishna Murali, Murali Sharma, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Raghu Babu, Srirangini, Satya, Uppada Parvatesam, Mahesh Vitta and Khayyam in supporting roles.

