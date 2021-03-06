ENTERTAINMENT

A1 Express First Day Box Office Collection

Posted on
Loading...
A1 Express First Day Box Office Collection
A1 Express First Day Box Office Collection

A1 Express Collection: A1 Express Is a sports based drama with young actors Sudeep Kishan and Lavanya Tripathi playing the lead roles. The film A1 Express was released yesterday and received positive response from film lovers and critics from every corner. According to the report of the traders, Sudeep Kishan Starr A1 Express has collected a share of Rs 1.5 crore at the worldwide box office in its opening day.

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

The film directed by Denis Jeevan Kavikolanu has become the latest to appear in the list of leaked movies online. Sudeep Kishan Starrer A1 Express was leaked on Telegram and other piracy-based websites and is available for free download. As it has been leaked, it may affect the box office collection of A1 Express.

Loading...

A1 Express is a remake of the Tamil film Natpe Thunai, starring hiphop Tamija Adi and Angha, which was released in 2019. But as per the taste of Telugu film lovers, 50 percent of the plot of the play drama of Sudeep Kishan and Lavanya Tripathi has been changed. .

Loading...

A1 Express also stars Rao Ramesh, Posani Krishna Murali, Murali Sharma, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Raghu Babu, Srirangini, Satya, Uppada Parvatesam, Mahesh Vitta and Khayyam in supporting roles.

Loading...
Loading...

Loading...
Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
1.4K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
932
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
857
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
750
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
723
ENTERTAINMENT

Mplugin.php malware, caused by WordPress error 500 Cplugin: How to completely remove from server
710
ENTERTAINMENT

Suno Bhabhiji Web Series Download All Episodes Free 720p, 480p
688
ENTERTAINMENT

Wonder Woman 1984 on Pirate Bay, 1337x, YIFY, Rarbg, Zoogle Magnet Link Sites providing links for free download: DC in Trouble?
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });