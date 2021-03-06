A1 Express Full Movie Download Weak By Online Tamil | Sudeep Kishan Starr Pirates

A1 Express is a 2021 Indian film released on March 5, 2021. The sports drama Telugu – Bhasha film was directed by Dennis Jeevan Kanukolanu. The film stars Sudeep Kishan, Lavanya Tripathi, Murali Sharma and Rao Ramesh in lead roles.

The film is the official remake of the Tamil film Nepet Thunai, released in the year 2019. The film is about corruption and cronyism occurring in sports. The film has been described as the first sports film in Telugu based on hockey.

Cast and crew of A1 Express:

The film was produced by actor Sundardeep Kishan under the banner of Venkatadri Talkies after his debut film, “Ninu Vedani Nidani Nene”. The film also stars Priyadarshi, Rahul Ramakrishna and Srinivas Avesrala in supporting roles.

The movie was produced by Kavin Raj, Hip Hop Tamiz composed the music and background score for the film and was edited by Chhota K Prasad. The film is the third Telugu film for music director after Dhruv and Krishnarjuna Yudham.

