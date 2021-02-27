A1 Express: Last 24 minutes to be Major Highlight – TheMiracleTech

ENTERTAINMENT

27 February, 2021

Hero in A1 Express is Sundardeep Kishan’s 25th film and the first Telugu film in the backdrop of hockey. Lavanya Tripathi has been paired with him in the film which has been in the news since the release of its trailer.

We learned that, the final 24 minutes of the film will be the major attractions. It is a hockey match at Punjab Mohali Stadium. What’s more, Suma Kanakala said that commentary has been given for these important episodes of hockey matches.

As the trailer suggested, the film’s story deals with issues of corruption and nepotism in the game. Directed by Denis Jeevan Kanukolanu, the film has music by HipHop Tamizh and the lyrics have received good response.

A1 Express is slated for release on March 5.

