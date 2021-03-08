A1 express movie 3 day collection

A1 Express Collection: Young actor Sudeep Kishan The Starr Sport based film A1 Express, which was released last Friday and recorded the highest opening day collection in the actor’s career. The film stars Lavanya Tripathi as the lead lady, and is starring by Denis Jeevan Kanukolanu and produced under the Venkatadri Talkies banner of People Media Factory, AA Arts and Sundardeep.
According to the merchant reports, A1 Express After a successful run of 3 days, it earned Rs 3.08 crore at the Indian box office.
A1 express film breaks down according to the area of stocks within 3 days
Nizam – Rs 97 lakhs
Cedar – Rs 31 lakhs
Nellore – Rs 15 lakhs
Krishna – Rs 27 lakhs
Guntur – Rs 26 lakhs
Vizag – Rs 43 lakhs
Ex – Rs 29 lakhs
West – Rs 21 Lakh
Karnataka – Rs 10 Lakh
Rest of India – Rs 9 lakh
A1 Express has a total collection of 3 days – 3.08 crores
On the other hand, Sandeep Kishan is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film Nargasuran, directed by Karthik Naren and supported by Badri Kasturi / The film stars Arvind Swamy, Sriram Saran, Sudeep Kishan, Athmika and Indrajit Sukumaran Are also in important roles. Roles. Sudeep Kishan is also a part of Kasada Thapar.