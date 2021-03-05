TMT Reviews: A1 Express

Director: Denise Jeevan Kanukolanu

the creator: Abhishek Agarwal, TGVishwa Prasad, Sundeep Kishan, Daya Pannen

Banner: People Media Factory, Abhishek Aggarwal Arts, Venkatadri Talkies

music director: Hiphop tamizh

Starring Sudeep Kishan, Lavanya Tripathi

Release Date: 5 March 2021

Rating: 2. .5 75/ 5

A1 Express Movie Review: Sudeep Kishan and Lavanya Tripathi are coming up with an upcoming sports based film A1 Express, which is the most ambitious project ever. The film’s recently released trailer has already received several million views on YouTube. Let’s look at the story of A1 Express.

story: The film is set in Yanam. In Yanam, a minister Ramesh (Rao Ramesh) inaugurates a hockey stadium named after P Chitti Babu, a local legend from the early decades of independence, who once played a hockey match to save the day against the French. Coach Murali (Murali Sharma) is a former army officer who has big dreams for his players, including Lavania Rao (Lavanya Tripathi). Sudeep Naidu (Sudeep Kishan) comes to Yanam from Vizag and tries to woo Lavanya. He accidentally gets a chance to show hockey skills while trying to woo his Sudeep. What happens next, the rest of the story of A1 Express.

More points:

Display

Murali Sharma

Flashback episode

Gap case

Minus Points:

Display: Sudeep Kishan has given his best in the role of Sudeep Naidu and he fits the bill perfectly. He steals the show in emotional scenes. Lavanya Tripathi as Lavanya Rao is good and she seems cute in the role of a hockey player. Murali Sharma excels in the role of a coach. The A1 Express is completely at the star price of Murali Sharma, who carries it on their shoulders. The rest of the star cast including Rahul Ramakrishna and Priyadarshi do well within their limits.

technology: The work of cinematography is very good. The background score composed by Hip Hop Thamija is one of the major attractions. The background score increases portions of a hockey match for viewers to stick to the screen. Dialogues are good. Every frame is rich and luxurious. Production values ​​are rich. Coming into the work of director Dennis, he has done a good job with the film A1 Express. The film has some predictable scenes and the story is simple.

Analysis: The way politics affects the lives of hockey players has been realistically shown, but the lack of logic and writing does not make this one-time film worth watching. Overall, the A1 Express is an engaging drama.

