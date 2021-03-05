A1 Express Movie Review

TMT Reviews: A1 Express
Director: Denise Jeevan Kanukolanu
the creator: Abhishek Agarwal, TGVishwa Prasad, Sundeep Kishan, Daya Pannen
Banner: People Media Factory, Abhishek Aggarwal Arts, Venkatadri Talkies
music director: Hiphop tamizh
Starring Sudeep Kishan Lavanya Tripathi
Release Date: 5 March 2021
Rating: – / 5
Sudeep Kishan And Lavanya Tripathi is coming up with an upcoming sports-based film A1 Express, the most ambitious project ever. The film’s recently released trailer has already received several million views on YouTube.
The story of the film A1 Express deals with issues of corruption and nepotism in the game. It is about an athlete who fights against all odds to become a hockey champion.
The film A1 Express is starring Dennis Jeevan Kanukolanu and jointly produced by TGVishwa Prasad, Abhishek Aggarwal, Sudeep Kishan, Daya Pannan, while its music is composed by HipHop Tamizh.
