A1 Express Review: Express Derailed – TheMiracleTech

Tollywood has yet again shifted its focus towards sports films. Mahesh Babu’s Okkadu, Rajamouli’s Sai had made an indelible mark in the past, with Nani’s jersey setting a benchmark in recent times. Sudeep Kishan has chosen a sports drama with A1 Express, a remake of the Tamil film Natpe Thunai. As the film is the first film on hockey in Telugu, it attracted attention. A1 Express given?

What is it about

Sanju (Sudeep Kishan) is a happy man who comes to Yanam. He tries Lavanya (Lavanya Tripathi) who is a hockey player and she reunites. However, the hockey ground P Chittaibu Stadium, which has a rich history, is in trouble due to political conspiracy. Sanju sets the route for the players and fights for the stadium. Who is Sanju? What is his past How does Sanju fight against all odds?

of demonstration

Sudeep Kishan gets under the skin under the role. He has transformed his body and groomed his hockey skills. The homework that he has done for the character is visible on the screen. Some of their methods seem overdue. Lavanya, who lives in the center in the first half, is sidelined in the second half. He did well. Rao Ramesh could have done better. He stumbles in major scenes, requiring more depth. The lack of seriousness in his character weakens the film in important parts. Murali Sharma gave an outstanding performance as an honest coach. Priyadarshi and Rahul Ramakrishna should get limited roles. However, they could not shine in the film. The truth is fine It is not well used.

Glossary

Debutant director Dennis Jeevan has failed to create an entertaining sports drama. Poor writing, poor speech and uneven speed make the A1 Express a difficult watch. The screenplay is flat. The music is not great. The location of the song is a big hurdle. Editing is fine. Cinematography is neat.

Highlight

Gap case

Brave moments

Drawbacks

Horoscope

Forced comedy

Weak direction

Analysis

Hockey is an underrated sport. Although hockey is playing India’s national sport, it did not go unnoticed. While Shahrukh Khan’s Chak De! India attracted attention, it was not attempted in Telugu. This is an opportunity for A1 Express. But the opportunity is lost.

The plot of A1 Express reminds us of Rajamouli’s Sai where a college student fights a local don for his turf. Replace rugby with hockey and add some drama and flashbacks, we get the A1 Express. Director Jeevan Dennis could not deliver an entertaining sports film. He struggles to dive into the story. He took a part of the time in establishing the story and the characters. It smoothes the parts in the first half. The premier duo’s love track could have been dealt well. Forced comedy is a major drawback. An interval episode and a few matches highlighted, the film hardly had moments to take it seriously. The second half has its moments. But this is not enough to sustain the film. It ends as a predictable story. Weak direction stops us.

The film raises many doubts as to why such an iconic international hockey player is not identified. And Sundardeep’s character makes it clear how hockey is reduced and little attention is paid to sports people except cricketers in the country. This is true to an extent. There are some moments. Murali Sharma’s character evokes certain scenes and the game enhances the spirit of the individuals. This is not enough to save the film. A1 Express leaves you with a mixed feeling and leaves you wanting more.

Bottom Line: Express Derailed

