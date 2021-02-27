A1 Express: Suma Kanakala comment for hockey match

A1 Express Is an upcoming sports comedy film, directed by Denis Jeevan Kanukolanu and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad. The film stars Sudeep Kishan and Lavanya Tripathi in lead roles, while Posani Krishna Murali, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Raghu Babu, Abhijeet Pundla, Sriranjini and Satya are playing supporting roles.

Lavanya Tripathi is playing the love role of Sudeep Kishan in the film. A1 Express is Sundardeep Kishan’s 25th film and is based on hockey. According to the latest report, Suma Kanakala has commented for an important episode of the hockey match, which is said to be one of the major attractions of the A1 Express.

The upcoming film A1 Express deals with issues of corruption and nepotism in the game. The film, which opens with the mantras of Vande Mataram, was promised to show the recently released trailer Sandeep Kishan’Character as a hockey player who tried his best to restore the lost glory of India’s national game, which is hockey.

Starring Dennis Jeevan Kanukolanu, the film has music by Hiphop Tamiz and the film will hit theaters on March 5.

Apart from A1 Express, Sandeep Kishan will also be seen playing the lead roles in Kasada Thapar and Viva Bhojanambu.