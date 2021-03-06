A1 Express Techwide Collection – TheMiracleTech

Released with good expectations, Sandeep Kishan starrer A1 Express increased the numbers enthusiastically on its first day at the box office. The film, directed by Denis Jeevan Kavikolanu, has garnered a stake of Rs 1.5 crore worldwide.

Loading...

Sudeep Kishan Starrer This is the biggest collection of the first day. According to trade reports, A1 Express bookings for today are decent.

Loading...

Sundardeep Kishan along with his team strongly promoted the film as he was sure to be a hit and besides this is his 25th film.

Loading...

Along with the trailer, the songs also helped the film have a good buzz before the film’s good performance and it is showing positive effects on the collection.

Loading...

Loading...

Click here for recommended movies on TheMiracleTech (list updates daily)

Loading...