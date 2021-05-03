A1 Express Telugu Movie streaming on OTT Sun NXT, Jio Cinema

Happy news for the fans of Sundeep Kishan his movie titled “A1 Express” is prepared for the streaming on OTT platform. The gripping entertainment will block your spot on the couch and the viewers will surely enjoy this movie. After its theatrical release, the movie is ready to grab the attention of OTT platform lovers. The movie will set to entertain the audiences on their weekends and those who did not watch the movie in the theatres can enjoy this on their phone and PC screens. The craze amongst the audiences is already registered on their google history and they are constantly searching about it.

To make their search over we are present with the complete details of the movie including its star cast, storyline, streaming platform, release date, and other relevant information. Begins with the star cast of the movie:-

Sundeep Kishan

Murali Sharma

Lavanya tripathi

Storyline And The Makers of Movie A1 Express

The movie is directed by Dennis Jeevan Kanukolanu and produced by T.G. Vishwa Prasad, Abhishek Agarwal, Sundeep Kishan, and Daya Pannen. This movie is the Telugu version of the Tamil movie titled “Natpe Thunai”. The genre of the movie is Sports Drama and dealing with the issues of dishonesty and favoritism in the field of sports. The film featured Sundeep Kishan and Lavanya Tripathi as lead actors. The story revolves around Sundeep who wants to go to France and for this purpose he goes to Yanam but there he falls in the love with Lavanya Rao who is a passionate hockey player. The movie deals throughout with the issue of nepotism, how corruption will effects the sports players are beautifully portrayed in the movie.

Streaming Platform and Release Date

This Telugu movie will be streaming on Sun Nxt and Jio Cinema on 1st May 2021. The movie is also available with English Subtitles on both the OTT platforms. It is the first Hockey film of the Telugu Film Industry. The movie is highly liked by the audiences who watched this movie in theatres now it will surely receive high love from the side of OTT platform watchers. Do watch this movie and share your reviews with us.