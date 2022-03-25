Jobu Tapaki (Stephanie Hsu), villain of the universe everywhere together, Wears outfits of growing outrage throughout the film: a matching plaid cape trench and visor set, a stylish golfing outfit, an Elvis-esque rhinestone jumpsuit. The omnipotence may leave you haunted by a feeling of crushing nihilism, but it also makes you have a fabulous wardrobe, which is why, when Jobu shows off the all-consuming object of destruction he’s created, he describes it as an elaborate Elizabethan. In a futuristic riff on the gown. anything is possible in everywhere togetherA work whose dazzling, dazzling qualities can be summed up in every impossible outfit of Jobu…
A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once
By
Posted on