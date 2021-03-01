‘Aa Ammai Gurinchi Micu Chepali’, Babu now about Kriti Shetty – Gulli

Kriti Shetty is a girl in Tollywood right now. All eyes are on the next projects of the work. Kriti is already doing Nani’s Shyam Singha Roy. Her next film, with films by Sudhir Babu and Indraganti Mohan Krishna, has got an interesting title.

The film is titled Am Aa Ammei Guruinchi Micu Chepali. The name suggests what the film is about. The film has been described as a romantic drama full of youthful elements.

Indraganti Mohan Krishna is known by Telugu names with some interesting films. And the film marks Indraganti’s third collaboration with Sudhir Babu.

The pair previously worked for Sammohanam and V. Is an action thriller, starring Nani in the lead role, which failed to meet expectations. However, the film managed to be safe for TheMiracleTech release.

Click here for recommended movies on TheMiracleTech (list updates daily)