AA enters into partnership with Gent supporters council – Voetbal Nationale.

Representatives from supporters club Tribune 7, Armada Ganda, the Buffalo Indians and AA Gent’s supporters union signed a contract with AA Gent’s board on Monday evening. They are going to set up a supporter council. It is yet to be composed and will have 25 members. Chairman Ivan de Witte expressed satisfaction with the initiative and believes that the creation of this new advisory board can only bring fans and club directors closer together.
‘It’s unique in Belgian football. There are some initiatives in different clubs, but not to the extent that AA Gent does,” Ivan de Witte said during a press moment. ‘It’s a very structured initiative that I personally strongly support. I think It is very important to have good relations with our supporters.It is also important that the guidelines under which this…
