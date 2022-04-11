AA enters into partnership with Gent supporters council – Voetbal Nationale.

Representatives from supporters club Tribune 7, Armada Ganda, the Buffalo Indians and AA Gent’s supporters union signed a contract with AA Gent’s board on Monday evening. They are going to set up a supporter council. It is yet to be composed and will have 25 members. Chairman Ivan de Witte expressed satisfaction with the initiative and believes that the creation of this new advisory board can only bring fans and club directors closer together.