AA Ghent 9 – WS Voluwe 0 (Voluwe-Saint-Lambert)

One-way game in which Buffalo took the lead in the first minute. WS Woluwe was unable to make a fist and suffered a 4–0 deficit at half-time. In the second half, Delakov scored two goals in four minutes. Van Belle scored four goals. The guests survived a double loss at the last minute. (JP)

Objective: 1′ S. Van Belle 1-0, 12′ H. Samya 2-0, 41′ S. Van Belle 3-0, 44′ V. Susannah 4-0, 46′ S. Van Belle 5-0, 65′ F. Delacauw 6-0, 68′ F. Delacauw 7-0, 81′ L. Loonen 8-0, 84′ S. Van Belle 9-0.