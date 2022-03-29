AAD: Baricitinib Tops Placebo for Hair Regrowth in Alopecia Areata

MONDAY, March 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) — For adults with severe alopecia areata, oral baricitinib is better than placebo in terms of hair regrowth at 36 weeks, according to a study published online March 26. New England Journal of Medicine To coincide with a presentation at the annual meeting of the American Academy of Dermatology, held March 25 to 29 in Boston.

Brett King, MD, PhD, from Yale School of Medicine in New Haven. Connecticut, and his colleagues conducted two randomized, placebo-controlled, phase 3 trials involving adults with severe alopecia who had alopecia tol (SALT) severity of 50 or greater (BRAVE-AA1 trial). 654 participants in the Brave and 546 in the Brave-AA2 trial). Participants were randomly assigned to receive baricitinib once daily…