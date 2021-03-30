Aadha Adhura Pyaar Palang Tod Web Series Ullu Cast, Release Date, Story & Watch Online – Webseries World

Aadha Adhura Pyaar is an Indian Hindi language web series from the Palang Tod series of Ullu App. Ullu is one of the prominent OTT platforms that comes up with unique and attractive content and Palang Tod is one of them. Palang Tod’s last web series is Shor, Gaon Ki Garmi, Bekaboo Dil, and more.
The web series will be releasing on Ullu App on 2nd April 2021. All the episodes of these web series can be watched online on Ullu App.
Aadha Ahura Pyaar web series cast includes Mishti Basu she was also seen in Riti Riwaj – Pinjara web series.
Aadha Adhura Pyaar Palang Tod Web Series Story
From the trailer of Aadha Ahura Pyaar, we understand that the web series story revolves around a wife who is not satisfied with her husband. The husband was unable to satisfy her needs. One day when the husband goes to work she try to seduce Devar to fulfill her needs. To know the full story watch the Aadha Ahura Pyaar web series on Ullu App on 2nd April.
Aadha Adhura Pyaar Palang Tod Web Series Details
|Title
|Aadha Adhura Pyaar – Palang Tod
|Cast
|Mishti Basu
|Genre
|18+ Erotic
|Type
|Web Series
|Series
|Cross Tod
|Director
|yet to be updated
|Release Date
|2nd April 2021
|Online Video Platform
|Eye App
|Language
|Hindi
|Country
|India
