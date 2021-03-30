Aadha Adhura Pyaar Palang Tod Web Series Ullu Cast, Release Date, Story & Watch Online – Webseries World

ENTERTAINMENT

Aadha Adhura Pyaar Palang Tod Web Series
Aadha Adhura Pyaar is an Indian Hindi language web series from the Palang Tod series of Ullu App. Ullu is one of the prominent OTT platforms that comes up with unique and attractive content and Palang Tod is one of them. Palang Tod’s last web series is Shor, Gaon Ki Garmi, Bekaboo Dil, and more.

The web series will be releasing on Ullu App on 2nd April 2021. All the episodes of these web series can be watched online on Ullu App.

Aadha Ahura Pyaar web series cast includes Mishti Basu she was also seen in Riti Riwaj – Pinjara web series.

1 Aadha Adhura Pyaar Palang Tod Web Series Story
2 Aadha Adhura Pyaar Palang Tod Web Series Details
Aadha Adhura Pyaar Palang Tod Web Series Story

From the trailer of Aadha Ahura Pyaar, we understand that the web series story revolves around a wife who is not satisfied with her husband. The husband was unable to satisfy her needs. One day when the husband goes to work she try to seduce Devar to fulfill her needs. To know the full story watch the Aadha Ahura Pyaar web series on Ullu App on 2nd April.

Today ullu app has released the trailer of the web series around 9:00 pm. It is a part of the Palang Tod series from Ullu. The cast details of the web series are Mishti Basu and other cast will be updated soon.

Aadha Adhura Pyaar Palang Tod Web Series Details

Title Aadha Adhura Pyaar – Palang Tod
Cast Mishti Basu
Genre 18+ Erotic
Type Web Series
Series Cross Tod
Director yet to be updated
Release Date 2nd April 2021
Online Video Platform Eye App
Language Hindi
Country India

