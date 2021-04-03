Aadha Adhura Pyaar Palang Tod Web Series Ullu Cast, Release Date, Watch Online – Webseries World – Tech Kashif » todayssnews

Aadha Adhura Pyaar Palang Tod Web Series: Aadha Adhura Pyaar is an Indian Hindi language internet sequence from the Palang Tod sequence of Ullu App. Ullu is without doubt one of the distinguished OTT platforms that comes up with distinctive and enticing content material and Palang Tod is certainly one of them. Palang Tod’s final internet sequence is Shor, Gaon ki garmi, Bekaboo Dil, and extra.
The internet sequence shall be releasing on Ullu App on 2nd April 2021. All the episodes of those internet sequence could be watched on-line on Ullu App.
Aadha Ahura Pyaar internet sequence solid consists of Mishti Basu she was additionally seen in Riti Riwaj – Pinjara internet sequence and the online sequence is directed by SSK.
Aadha Adhura Pyaar Palang Tod Web Series Story
From the trailer of Aadha Ahura Pyaar, we perceive that the online sequence story revolves round a spouse who shouldn’t be happy together with her husband. The husband was unable to fulfill her wants. One day when the husband goes to work she attempt to seduce Devar to satisfy her wants. To know the total story watch the Aadha Ahura Pyaar internet sequence on Ullu App on 2nd April.
Today ullu app has launched the trailer of the online sequence round 9:00 pm. It is part of the Palang Tod sequence from Ullu. The solid particulars of the online sequence are Mishti Basu and different solid shall be up to date quickly.
Aadha Adhura Pyaar Palang Tod Web Series Details
|Title
|Aadha Adhura Pyaar – Palang Tod
|Cast
|Mishti Basu, Saurabh Agrawal, Shivam Tiwari, Mohit Kumar
|Genre
|18+ Erotic
|Type
|Web Series
|Series
|Cross Tod
|Director
|SSK
|Release Date
|2nd April 2021
|Online Video Platform
|Eye App
|Language
|Hindi
|Country
|India