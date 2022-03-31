Aadhaar-PAN link deadline today, what happens if you miss it | Latest News India

The last day for people to get their Aadhaar and PAN cards linked is today, and the failure to do so will lead to a penalty, said the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT). According to the CBDT, ₹500 will be charged for people who link their Aadhaar and PAN cards within three months after the March 31 deadline. People who link the cards after the three months, will have to pay a penalty of ₹1,000.

Issuing a notification on Tuesday, the CBDT said, “Every person who, in accordance with the provisions of sub-section (2) of section 139AA, is required to intimate his Aadhaar number to the prescribed authority in the prescribed form and manner, fails to do so by the date referred to in the said sub-section, shall, at the time of subsequent intimation of his Aadhaar number to the…