Aadhi Pinisetty gets engaged to Nikki Galrani: ‘We found each other a couple of years ago’

Actress Aadhi Pinisetti and Nikki Galrani have made their relationship official. The two got engaged on March 24. On Saturday, he shared adorable pictures from the event on his Instagram account. Describing it as a special day, the two wrote in a joint statement, “The best thing in life is to hold each other. We found each other a few years back and now it’s official. This day was really special for us.”

The couple informed their fans that they got engaged in the presence of their family members. “In search of all of you love and blessings as we take this new journey together…

