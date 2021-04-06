Aahana Kumra Wiki, Bio, Age, Biography, Husband, Family, Height, Networth » todayssnews

Introduction

Aahana Kumra born on 1 May 1985 (Age: 36 Years, in 2021) in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India is a film, television, and theatre actress. In 2017, Kumra had appeared in the film Lipstick Under My Burkha as Leela. she portrayed the role of Priyanka Gandhi in the political biography film The Accidental Prime Minister (2019).

Aahana Kumra Family, Husband, Boyfriend

Aahana Kumra is the daughter of Sushil Kumra (Former Vice President at Lupin Ltd) and Suresh Kumra (Former D.S.P in Uttar Pradesh Police). She has a sister named Shivani Kumra (Key Account Manager, KAM) at

International Flavours and Fragrances and a brother named Karan Kumra.

Father Name:- Sushil Kumar

Sushil Kumar Mother Name:- Suresh Kumra

Suresh Kumra Brother Name:- Karan Kumra

Karan Kumra Sister Name:- Shivani Kumra

Shivani Kumra Affairs / Boyfriend:- Not Known

Not Known Husband Name:- N/A

N/A Children:- N/A

Aahana Kumra Education, Qualification

Aahana Kumra did her schooling from Mary Immaculate Girls’ High School, Mumbai and La Martiniere Girls College, Lucknow. After that, She completed her graduation in Commerce and Economics from HR College of Commerce, Mumbai. She did a diploma in vocational advertising. After that, she enrolled herself in Whistling Woods International Institute, Mumbai to pursue an acting course.

Aahana Kumra Career

Aahana Kumra started her career as a theatre artist, advertisements and short films. Kumra did theatre with Akvarious Productions and Naseeruddin Shah’s theatre company, Motley. Some of her plays include By George, Sona Spa and Arms and the Man. Aahana made her acting debut with the short film Mai (2009). she portrayed the role of Priyanka gandhi in the political biography film The Accidental Prime Minister (2019). In 2016, she hosted the ‘Pro Kabaddi’ series on Star Sports.

Kumra won the Best Actress Award at the Third Moida International Awards for her short film Siberia (2015). She has appeared in advertisements for Garnier Fairness Cream, ICICI Bank, KFC, Reliance Internet, Red Label Tea, SBI Life Insurance, Revlon and others.

Movies / Films

May Cardboard Thoughts Sona Spa Ansuni Food Cafe Siberia Dreaming Awake Ek Tha Main The Blueberry Hunt Queen of Hearts Lipstick Under My Burkha The Accidental Prime Minister Khuda haafiz Bawri Chhori Shamshera India Lockdown

Web Series

Official Chukyagiri Inside Edge It Happened In Hong Kong Official CEOgiri Rangbaaz Bombers Marzi Pay Sandwiched Forever Yours Truly

Television Show / Serials

Bollywood Hero Yudh Agent Raghav Pro kabaddi

Aahana Kumra Physical appearance, Net Worth, Car Collection

Birthday:- 1 May 1985

1 May 1985 Age:- 36 Years, (as in 2021)

36 Years, (as in 2021) Height:- 165 cm

165 cm Weight:- 50 Kg

50 Kg Figure Measurement:- 32-27-32

32-27-32 Net Worth:- $2 Million (Approx, in 2021)

$2 Million (Approx, in 2021) Car Collection:- Not Known

Aahana Kumra Wiki / Biography

Wiki / Bio Name Aahana S Kumra Profession(s) Actress Debut Tv Show Bollywood Hero (2009) Debut Short Film May (2009) Debut Web Series Official Chukyagiri (2016) Physical Stats & More Height (approx.) in centimeters– 165 cm

meters– 1.65 m

in feet inches– 5 feet 5 inch Weight (approx.) in kilograms– 50 Kg Eye Colour Black Hair Colour Black Body Measurement 32-27-32 Bust Size 32 Waist Size 27 Hip Size 32 Personal Life Date of Birth 1 May 1985 Birth Palace Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India Hometown Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India Residence / Address Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Nationality Indian Age 36 Years, (as in 2021) Star Sign/Zodiac Sign Taurus Religion Hinduism Hobbies Reading, Travelling Education & Qualification School Mary Immaculate Girls’ High School,

Mumbai

Mumbai La Martiniere Girls College, Lucknow College/University HR College of Commerce, Mumbai Qualification Relationships & More Marital Status Unmarried Affairs / Boyfriend Not Known Family Parents Father– Sushil Kumar

Mother– Suresh Kumra Siblings Sister– Shivani Kumra

Brother– Karan Kumra Spouse / Husband N/A Children Son– N/A

Daughter– N/A Favourite Things Favourite Actor Shah Rukh Khan, Manoj Bajpayee Favourite Actress Emma Stone Favourite Food Aloo Pratha, Sushi, Schezwan Rice Favourite Holiday Destination New York Net Worth and Car Collection Net worth $2 Million (Approx, in 2021) Car Collection Not Known

Some fact about Aahana Kumra