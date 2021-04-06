Aahana Kumra Wiki, Bio, Age, Biography, Husband, Family, Height, Networth » todayssnews

Introduction
Aahana Kumra born on 1 May 1985 (Age: 36 Years, in 2021) in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India is a film, television, and theatre actress. In 2017, Kumra had appeared in the film Lipstick Under My Burkha as Leela. she portrayed the role of Priyanka Gandhi in the political biography film The Accidental Prime Minister (2019).
Aahana Kumra Family, Husband, Boyfriend
Aahana Kumra is the daughter of Sushil Kumra (Former Vice President at Lupin Ltd) and Suresh Kumra (Former D.S.P in Uttar Pradesh Police). She has a sister named Shivani Kumra (Key Account Manager, KAM) at
International Flavours and Fragrances and a brother named Karan Kumra.
- Father Name:- Sushil Kumar
- Mother Name:- Suresh Kumra
- Brother Name:- Karan Kumra
- Sister Name:- Shivani Kumra
- Affairs / Boyfriend:- Not Known
- Husband Name:- N/A
- Children:- N/A
Aahana Kumra Education, Qualification
Aahana Kumra did her schooling from Mary Immaculate Girls’ High School, Mumbai and La Martiniere Girls College, Lucknow. After that, She completed her graduation in Commerce and Economics from HR College of Commerce, Mumbai. She did a diploma in vocational advertising. After that, she enrolled herself in Whistling Woods International Institute, Mumbai to pursue an acting course.
Aahana Kumra Career
Aahana Kumra started her career as a theatre artist, advertisements and short films. Kumra did theatre with Akvarious Productions and Naseeruddin Shah’s theatre company, Motley. Some of her plays include By George, Sona Spa and Arms and the Man. Aahana made her acting debut with the short film Mai (2009). she portrayed the role of Priyanka gandhi in the political biography film The Accidental Prime Minister (2019). In 2016, she hosted the ‘Pro Kabaddi’ series on Star Sports.
Kumra won the Best Actress Award at the Third Moida International Awards for her short film Siberia (2015). She has appeared in advertisements for Garnier Fairness Cream, ICICI Bank, KFC, Reliance Internet, Red Label Tea, SBI Life Insurance, Revlon and others.
Movies / Films
- May
- Cardboard Thoughts
- Sona Spa
- Ansuni
- Food Cafe
- Siberia
- Dreaming Awake
- Ek Tha Main
- The Blueberry Hunt
- Queen of Hearts
- Lipstick Under My Burkha
- The Accidental Prime Minister
- Khuda haafiz
- Bawri Chhori
- Shamshera
- India Lockdown
Web Series
- Official Chukyagiri
- Inside Edge
- It Happened In Hong Kong
- Official CEOgiri
- Rangbaaz
- Bombers
- Marzi
- Pay
- Sandwiched Forever
- Yours Truly
Television Show / Serials
- Bollywood Hero
- Yudh
- Agent Raghav
- Pro kabaddi
Aahana Kumra Physical appearance, Net Worth, Car Collection
- Birthday:- 1 May 1985
- Age:- 36 Years, (as in 2021)
- Height:- 165 cm
- Weight:- 50 Kg
- Figure Measurement:- 32-27-32
- Net Worth:- $2 Million (Approx, in 2021)
- Car Collection:- Not Known
Aahana Kumra Wiki / Biography
|Wiki / Bio
|Name
|Aahana S Kumra
|Profession(s)
|Actress
|Debut Tv Show
|Bollywood Hero (2009)
|Debut Short Film
|May (2009)
|Debut Web Series
|Official Chukyagiri (2016)
|Physical Stats & More
|Height (approx.)
|in centimeters– 165 cm
meters– 1.65 m
in feet inches– 5 feet 5 inch
|Weight (approx.)
|in kilograms– 50 Kg
|Eye Colour
|Black
|Hair Colour
|Black
|Body Measurement
|32-27-32
|Bust Size
|32
|Waist Size
|27
|Hip Size
|32
|Personal Life
|Date of Birth
|1 May 1985
|Birth Palace
|Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India
|Hometown
|Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India
|Residence / Address
|Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
|Nationality
|Indian
|Age
|36 Years, (as in 2021)
|Star Sign/Zodiac Sign
|Taurus
|Religion
|Hinduism
|Hobbies
|Reading, Travelling
|Education & Qualification
|School
|
|College/University
|HR College of Commerce, Mumbai
|Qualification
|Relationships & More
|Marital Status
|Unmarried
|Affairs / Boyfriend
|Not Known
|Family
|Parents
|Father– Sushil Kumar
Mother– Suresh Kumra
|Siblings
| Sister– Shivani Kumra
Brother– Karan Kumra
|Spouse / Husband
|N/A
|Children
| Son– N/A
Daughter– N/A
|Favourite Things
|Favourite Actor
|Shah Rukh Khan, Manoj Bajpayee
|Favourite Actress
|Emma Stone
|Favourite Food
|Aloo Pratha, Sushi, Schezwan Rice
|Favourite Holiday Destination
|New York
|Net Worth and Car Collection
|Net worth
|$2 Million (Approx, in 2021)
|Car Collection
|Not Known
Some fact about Aahana Kumra
- Aahana Kumra has featured on the cover of the FHM magazine.
- She has a pet dog named Leo.
- While doing theatre, she also worked as a backstage helper and ticket seller.
- In 2019, an anonymous man hacked her Facebook account.
- She is the devotee of Lord Ganesha.
- Kumra won the Best Actress Award at the Third Moida International Awards for her short film Siberia (2015).
- Aahana Kumra held hostage by the cab driver. Actually, She had booked the cab through MakeMyTrip for a trip from Shimla to Amritsar. In the middle of the trip, the cab driver said he hasn’t received the payment and refused to take the vehicle ahead. The driver had halted the car near Chandigarh. theweek.in