Aahana Kumra Wiki, Bio, Age, Biography, Husband, Family, Height, Networth » todayssnews

Aahana Kumara With Her Parents
Introduction

Aahana Kumra born on 1 May 1985 (Age: 36 Years, in 2021) in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India is a film, television, and theatre actress. In 2017, Kumra had appeared in the film Lipstick Under My Burkha as Leela. she portrayed the role of Priyanka Gandhi in the political biography film The Accidental Prime Minister (2019).

Aahana Kumra Family, Husband, Boyfriend

Aahana Kumra is the daughter of Sushil Kumra (Former Vice President at Lupin Ltd) and Suresh Kumra (Former D.S.P in Uttar Pradesh Police). She has a sister named Shivani Kumra (Key Account Manager, KAM) at
International Flavours and Fragrances and a brother named Karan Kumra.

  • Father Name:- Sushil Kumar
  • Mother Name:- Suresh KumraAahana Kumara With Her Parents
  • Brother Name:- Karan Kumra
  • Sister Name:- Shivani KumraAahana Kumra With Her Sister Shivani Kumra
  • Affairs / Boyfriend:- Not Known
  • Husband Name:- N/A
  • Children:- N/A

Aahana Kumra Education, Qualification

Aahana Kumra did her schooling from Mary Immaculate Girls’ High School, Mumbai and La Martiniere Girls College, Lucknow. After that, She completed her graduation in Commerce and Economics from HR College of Commerce, Mumbai. She did a diploma in vocational advertising. After that, she enrolled herself in Whistling Woods International Institute, Mumbai to pursue an acting course.

Aahana Kumra Career

Aahana Kumra started her career as a theatre artist, advertisements and short films. Kumra did theatre with Akvarious Productions and Naseeruddin Shah’s theatre company, Motley. Some of her plays include By George, Sona Spa and Arms and the Man. Aahana made her acting debut with the short film Mai (2009). she portrayed the role of Priyanka gandhi in the political biography film The Accidental Prime Minister (2019). In 2016, she hosted the ‘Pro Kabaddi’ series on Star Sports.

Kumra won the Best Actress Award at the Third Moida International Awards for her short film Siberia (2015). She has appeared in advertisements for Garnier Fairness Cream, ICICI Bank, KFC, Reliance Internet, Red Label Tea, SBI Life Insurance, Revlon and others.

Movies / Films

  1. May
  2. Cardboard Thoughts
  3. Sona Spa
  4. Ansuni
  5. Food Cafe
  6. Siberia
  7. Dreaming Awake
  8. Ek Tha Main
  9. The Blueberry Hunt
  10. Queen of Hearts
  11. Lipstick Under My Burkha
  12. The Accidental Prime Minister
  13. Khuda haafiz
  14. Bawri Chhori
  15. Shamshera
  16. India Lockdown

Web Series

  1. Official Chukyagiri
  2. Inside Edge
  3. It Happened In Hong Kong
  4. Official CEOgiri
  5. Rangbaaz
  6. Bombers
  7. Marzi
  8. Pay
  9. Sandwiched Forever
  10. Yours Truly

Television Show / Serials

  1. Bollywood Hero
  2. Yudh
  3. Agent Raghav
  4. Pro kabaddi

Aahana Kumra Physical appearance, Net Worth, Car Collection

  • Birthday:- 1 May 1985
  • Age:- 36 Years, (as in 2021)
  • Height:- 165 cm
  • Weight:- 50 Kg
  • Figure Measurement:- 32-27-32
  • Net Worth:- $2 Million (Approx, in 2021)
  • Car Collection:- Not Known

Aahana Kumra Wiki / Biography

Wiki / Bio
Name Aahana S Kumra
Profession(s) Actress
Debut Tv Show Bollywood Hero (2009)
Debut Short Film May (2009)
Debut Web Series Official Chukyagiri (2016)
Physical Stats & More
Height (approx.) in centimeters– 165 cm
meters– 1.65 m
in feet inches– 5 feet 5 inch
Weight (approx.) in kilograms– 50 Kg
Eye Colour Black
Hair Colour Black
Body Measurement 32-27-32
Bust Size 32
Waist Size 27
Hip Size 32
Personal Life
Date of Birth 1 May 1985
Birth Palace Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India
Hometown Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India
Residence / Address Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Nationality Indian
Age 36 Years, (as in 2021)
Star Sign/Zodiac Sign Taurus
Religion Hinduism
Hobbies Reading, Travelling
Education & Qualification
School
  • Mary Immaculate Girls’ High School,
    Mumbai
  • La Martiniere Girls College, Lucknow
College/University HR College of Commerce, Mumbai
Qualification
Relationships & More
Marital Status Unmarried
Affairs / Boyfriend Not Known
Family
Parents Father– Sushil Kumar
Mother– Suresh Kumra
Siblings Sister– Shivani Kumra
Brother– Karan Kumra
Spouse / Husband N/A
Children Son– N/A
Daughter– N/A
Favourite Things
Favourite Actor Shah Rukh Khan, Manoj Bajpayee
Favourite Actress Emma Stone
Favourite Food Aloo Pratha, Sushi, Schezwan Rice
Favourite Holiday Destination New York
Net Worth and Car Collection
Net worth $2 Million (Approx, in 2021)
Car Collection Not Known

Some fact about Aahana Kumra

  • Aahana Kumra has featured on the cover of the FHM magazine.
  • She has a pet dog named Leo.
  • While doing theatre, she also worked as a backstage helper and ticket seller.
  • In 2019, an anonymous man hacked her Facebook account.
  • She is the devotee of Lord Ganesha.
  • Kumra won the Best Actress Award at the Third Moida International Awards for her short film Siberia (2015).
  • Aahana Kumra held hostage by the cab driver. Actually, She had booked the cab through MakeMyTrip for a trip from Shimla to Amritsar. In the middle of the trip, the cab driver said he hasn’t received the payment and refused to take the vehicle ahead. The driver had halted the car near Chandigarh. theweek.in

Aahana Kumra

