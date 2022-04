Aaj Ka Panchang 1 April 2022: 1st April 2022 Friday is a special day. According to the Panchang, the Moon will remain in Pisces today. Let’s know today’s auspicious time and Rahukal.

Today’s date (Aaj Ki Tithi): April 1, 2022 is the new moon day of Krishna Paksha of Chaitra month. Today Brahma Yoga is being formed. Which will last till 9.35 am.

Today’s Nakshatra (Aaj Ka…