Aaj Ka Panchang 8 April 2022: Friday 8th April 2022 is a special day. According to the Panchang, the Moon will remain in Gemini today. Let’s know today’s auspicious time and Rahukal.

Today’s date (Aaj Ki Tithi): 8th April 2022 is the date of Saptami of Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month. Today Shobhan Yoga is being formed. Which will last till 10.29 in the morning.

Today’s Nakshatra (Aaj Ka Nakshatra): 8…