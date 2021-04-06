Aaj Ka Panchang: Read Panchang of 06 April 2021, Bhadra today, Learn Muhurta, Rahukaal and Dishashul – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

According to the Hindi Panchang, today is the tenth day of the Krishna Paksha of Chaitra month. Today is 06 April 2021 and the day is Tuesday. Today is Bhadra from noon to late night. There will be no auspicious work in it. Today on Tuesday, you should worship Sankatmochan Hanuman ji. At the time of worship, they should offer red flowers, diapers and boondi ladoos. By their grace, all crises are averted and wishes are fulfilled. In today’s Panchang, information about sunrise, moonrise, sunset, moon, etc., apart from Rahukaal, auspicious time, direction, is also being given.

Today’s almanac

Day: Tuesday, Chaitra Mass, Krishna Paksha, Dashmi Tithi.

Today’s direction: Answer.

Today’s Rahukkal: 03:00 pm to 04:30 pm.

Today’s Bhadra: 02:00 PM to 02:10 PM.

Vikram Samvat 2077 Ske 1943 Uttarayan, Uttaragol, Vasant Ritu Chaitra month Krishna Paksha Dashami for 26 hours 10 minutes, then Ekadashi Shravan Nakshatra for 26 hours 35 minutes, then Dhanishtha Nakshatra Siddhi Yoga for 15 hours 29 minutes, then Moon in Capricorn Yoga .

Sunrise and sunset

On this day, sunrise has occurred at 06.05 am in the morning, while sunset will be at 06.42 in the evening.

Moonrise and moonrise

Today’s moonrise will be at 03:33 in the morning of 07 April. Today’s lunar moon will be at 07:00 on 01 April 07.

Auspicious time today

Abhijit Muhurta: Today from 11 am 58 minutes to 12 noon 49 minutes.

Amrit Kaal: This morning from 03 to 58 minutes from 05 to 36 in the evening.

Vijay Muhurta: From 02:00 30 minutes to 03:00 20 minutes.

Today is Chaitra Krishna Dashami. Today on Tuesday, you should recite Hanuman Chalisa, Bajrang Baan, Sunderkand recitation and Bajrangbali mantras. It is good to do so. Today, if you want to do any new work, then keep in mind the auspicious time.