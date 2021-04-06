LATEST

Aaj Ka Panchang: Read Panchang of 06 April 2021, Bhadra today, Learn Muhurta, Rahukaal and Dishashul – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

Avatar
By
Posted on
Aaj Ka Panchang: Read Panchang of 06 April 2021, Bhadra today, Learn Muhurta, Rahukaal and Dishashul - Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

According to the Hindi Panchang, today is the tenth day of the Krishna Paksha of Chaitra month. Today is 06 April 2021 and the day is Tuesday. Today is Bhadra from noon to late night. There will be no auspicious work in it. Today on Tuesday, you should worship Sankatmochan Hanuman ji. At the time of worship, they should offer red flowers, diapers and boondi ladoos. By their grace, all crises are averted and wishes are fulfilled. In today’s Panchang, information about sunrise, moonrise, sunset, moon, etc., apart from Rahukaal, auspicious time, direction, is also being given.

Today’s almanac

Day: Tuesday, Chaitra Mass, Krishna Paksha, Dashmi Tithi.

Today’s direction: Answer.

Today’s Rahukkal: 03:00 pm to 04:30 pm.

Today’s Bhadra: 02:00 PM to 02:10 PM.

Vikram Samvat 2077 Ske 1943 Uttarayan, Uttaragol, Vasant Ritu Chaitra month Krishna Paksha Dashami for 26 hours 10 minutes, then Ekadashi Shravan Nakshatra for 26 hours 35 minutes, then Dhanishtha Nakshatra Siddhi Yoga for 15 hours 29 minutes, then Moon in Capricorn Yoga .

Sunrise and sunset

On this day, sunrise has occurred at 06.05 am in the morning, while sunset will be at 06.42 in the evening.

Moonrise and moonrise

Today’s moonrise will be at 03:33 in the morning of 07 April. Today’s lunar moon will be at 07:00 on 01 April 07.

Auspicious time today

Abhijit Muhurta: Today from 11 am 58 minutes to 12 noon 49 minutes.

Amrit Kaal: This morning from 03 to 58 minutes from 05 to 36 in the evening.

Vijay Muhurta: From 02:00 30 minutes to 03:00 20 minutes.

Today is Chaitra Krishna Dashami. Today on Tuesday, you should recite Hanuman Chalisa, Bajrang Baan, Sunderkand recitation and Bajrangbali mantras. It is good to do so. Today, if you want to do any new work, then keep in mind the auspicious time.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
707
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
703
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
701
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
701
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
690
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
683
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
656
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
584
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
558
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
557
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top