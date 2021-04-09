LATEST

Aaj Ka Panchang: Read Panchang of 09 April 2021, Venus Pradosh Vrat today, Learn Muhurta, Rahukkal and Dishashul – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

Avatar
By
Posted on
Aaj Ka Panchang: Read Panchang of 09 April 2021, Venus Pradosh Vrat today, Learn Muhurta, Rahukkal and Dishashul - Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

According to the Hindu calendar, today is the Trayodashi date of the Krishna Paksha of Chaitra month. Today is 09 April 2021 and the day is Friday. Today is Venus Pradosh fast. On this day, you should worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati during Pradosh Kaal. Fasting Pradosh removes all the sufferings of a person, gives birth to children and keeps Shiva grace in life. Today on Friday, you should worship Mata Lakshmi, Sheetla Mata and Mother Durga. By worshiping these three goddesses you will get wealth, prosperity, health and fearlessness. These goddesses are supposed to give all the pleasures. In today’s Panchang, besides Rahukaal, auspicious time, direction direction, information about sunrise, moonrise, sunset, moon, etc. is also being given.

Today’s almanac

Day: Friday, Chaitra Mass, Krishna Paksha, Triodashi Tithi.

Today’s direction: West.

Today’s Rahukkal: 10:30 am to 12:00 am.

Today’s festival and festival: Pradosh Vrat.

Special: Panchak.

Vikram Samvat 2077 Shake 1943 Uttarayan, Uttaragol, Trayodashi of spring season Chaitra month Krishna Paksha for 28 hours 28 minutes, followed by Chaturdashi Purvabhadrapada nakshatra for 29 hours 44 minutes, Shukla yoga for 13 hours 33 minutes, followed by Moon in Brahma Yoga Aquarius 24 hours 17 For a minute thereafter in Pisces.

Sunrise and sunset

On this day, sunrise has occurred at 06.02 am in the morning, while sunset will take place at 06:43 in the evening.

Moonrise and moonrise

Today’s moonrise will be at 05: 16 in the morning on April 10. Moon will be set at 04:22 in the evening.

Auspicious time today

Abhijit Muhurta: Today from 11:57 am to 12: 48 pm in the afternoon.

Amrit Kaal: Tonight from 10 pm to 10 pm from 11 pm to 53 min.

Vijay Muhurta: From 02:00 to 30 minutes from 03:00 to 20 minutes.

Today is Chaitra Krishna Trayodashi. Today, on the day of Pradosh Vrat, you should chant Shiva Chalisa, Shiva Purana and Shiva Mantras. It is considered extremely welfare. Today, if you want to do any new work, then keep in mind the auspicious time.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
790
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
789
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
773
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
748
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
745
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
742
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
691
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
681
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
629
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe
624
LATEST

Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions – The Boston Globe

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top