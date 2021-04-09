Aaj Ka Panchang: Read Panchang of 09 April 2021, Venus Pradosh Vrat today, Learn Muhurta, Rahukkal and Dishashul – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

According to the Hindu calendar, today is the Trayodashi date of the Krishna Paksha of Chaitra month. Today is 09 April 2021 and the day is Friday. Today is Venus Pradosh fast. On this day, you should worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati during Pradosh Kaal. Fasting Pradosh removes all the sufferings of a person, gives birth to children and keeps Shiva grace in life. Today on Friday, you should worship Mata Lakshmi, Sheetla Mata and Mother Durga. By worshiping these three goddesses you will get wealth, prosperity, health and fearlessness. These goddesses are supposed to give all the pleasures. In today’s Panchang, besides Rahukaal, auspicious time, direction direction, information about sunrise, moonrise, sunset, moon, etc. is also being given.

Today’s almanac

Day: Friday, Chaitra Mass, Krishna Paksha, Triodashi Tithi.

Today’s direction: West.

Today’s Rahukkal: 10:30 am to 12:00 am.

Today’s festival and festival: Pradosh Vrat.

Special: Panchak.

Vikram Samvat 2077 Shake 1943 Uttarayan, Uttaragol, Trayodashi of spring season Chaitra month Krishna Paksha for 28 hours 28 minutes, followed by Chaturdashi Purvabhadrapada nakshatra for 29 hours 44 minutes, Shukla yoga for 13 hours 33 minutes, followed by Moon in Brahma Yoga Aquarius 24 hours 17 For a minute thereafter in Pisces.

Sunrise and sunset

On this day, sunrise has occurred at 06.02 am in the morning, while sunset will take place at 06:43 in the evening.

Moonrise and moonrise

Today’s moonrise will be at 05: 16 in the morning on April 10. Moon will be set at 04:22 in the evening.

Auspicious time today

Abhijit Muhurta: Today from 11:57 am to 12: 48 pm in the afternoon.

Amrit Kaal: Tonight from 10 pm to 10 pm from 11 pm to 53 min.

Vijay Muhurta: From 02:00 to 30 minutes from 03:00 to 20 minutes.

Today is Chaitra Krishna Trayodashi. Today, on the day of Pradosh Vrat, you should chant Shiva Chalisa, Shiva Purana and Shiva Mantras. It is considered extremely welfare. Today, if you want to do any new work, then keep in mind the auspicious time.