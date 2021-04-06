Aakanksha Singh Wiki, Bio, Age, Biography, Husband, Family, Height, Networth » todayssnews

Introduction
Aakanksha Singh born on 30 July 1990 (Age: 31 Years, in 2021) in Jaipur, Rajasthan, India is an Indian actress. She is well known for her role in Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha. In 2016, She participated in the sports reality television show Box Cricket League (BCL) as a player of the team Ahmedabad Express.
Aakanksha Singh was born on 30 July 1990 is the daughter of Gyan Prakash Singh and Renu Seth. Her mother is a theatre artist. She has a brother named Harshvardhan Singh and a Sister named Chayanika Singh. She was and brought up in Jaipur, Rajasthan, India. Aakanksha Singh married Kunal Sain in 2014 in Rajasthan.
Aakanksha Singh Career
Aakanksha Singh started her acting career with the TV serial Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha aired on colors TV. Where she played the lead role of Megha Vyas. She made her Bollywood debut with Dharma Production’s film Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017) as Kiran Kakkar (Alia Bhatt) friend. In 2016, She participated in the sports reality television show Box Cricket League (BCL) as a player of the team Ahmedabad Express.
She made her Kannada debut with the film Pailwaan (2019) with co-actor Kichcha Sudeep and It was released in 5 languages. She worked in Telugu Films such as Malli Raava and Devadas.
Television Serial / Show
- Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha
- Nenjam pesuthe
- Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha 2
- Nenjam pesuthe season 2
- Savdhaan india
- Nach Baliye 7
- Gulmohar Grand
- Box Cricket League
Movies / Films
- Badrinath ki dulhania
- Malli Raava
- Devadas
- Pailwaan
- Clap
- Mayday
Aakanksha Singh Physical appearance, Net Worth
|Wiki / Bio
|Name
|Aakanksha Singh
|Profession(s)
|Actress
|Debut Tv Show
|Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha
(2012)
|Debut Film
|Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017)
|Physical Stats & More
|Height (approx.)
|in centimeters– 168 cm
meters– 1.68 m
in feet inches– 5 feet 6 inch
|Weight (approx.)
|in kilograms– 55 Kg
|Eye Colour
|Balck
|Hair Colour
|Black
|Body Measurement
|33-26-34
|Bust Size
|33
|Waist Size
|26
|Hip Size
|34
|Personal Life
|Date of Birth
|30 July 1990
|Birth Palace
|Jaipur, Rajasthan, India
|Hometown
|Jaipur, Rajasthan, India
|Nationality
|Indian
|Age
|31 Years (in 2021)
|Star Sign/Zodiac Sign
|Leo
|Religion
|Hinduism
|Hobbies
|Writing, Singing, Travelling
|Education & Qualification
|School
|Not Known
|College/University
|Not Known
|Qualification
|Not Known
|Relationships & More
|Marital Status
|Married
|Marriage Date
|7 December 2014
|Affairs / Boyfriend
|Kunal Sain
|Family
|Parents
|Father– Not Known
Mother– Renu Seth
|Siblings
| Sister– Chayanika Singh
Brother– Harshvardhan Singh
|Spouse / Husband
|Kunal Sain
|Children
| Son– N/A
Daughter– N/A
|Favourite Things
|Favourite Food
|Panipuri
|Favourite Holiday Destination
|London
|Net Worth
|Net worth
|$ 1.5 Million (Approx, in 2021)
Some fact about Aakanksha Singh
- She worked on more than 10 plays.
- In 2018, she was nominated for the SIIMA Best Debutant Actress for the film Malli Raava.
- Aakanksha Singh is also a professional physiotherapist.
- She made her Kannada debut with the film Pailwaan (2019) with co-actor Kichcha Sudeep and It was released in 5 languages.