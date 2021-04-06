Aakanksha Singh Wiki, Bio, Age, Biography, Husband, Family, Height, Networth » todayssnews

LATEST

Introduction

Aakanksha Singh born on 30 July 1990 (Age: 31 Years, in 2021) in Jaipur, Rajasthan, India is an Indian actress. She is well known for her role in Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha. In 2016, She participated in the sports reality television show Box Cricket League (BCL) as a player of the team Ahmedabad Express.

Aakanksha Singh was born on 30 July 1990 is the daughter of  Gyan Prakash Singh and Renu Seth. Her mother is a theatre artist. She has a brother named Harshvardhan Singh and a Sister named Chayanika Singh. She was and brought up in Jaipur, Rajasthan, India. Aakanksha Singh married Kunal Sain in 2014 in Rajasthan.

  • Father Name:- Not  Known
  • Mother Name:- Renu Seth
  • Brother Name:- Harshvardhan Singh
  • Sister Name:- Chayanika Singh
  • Affairs / Boyfriend:- Kunal Sain
  • Husband Name:- Kunal Sain
  • Children:- N/A

Aakanksha Singh Career

Aakanksha Singh started her acting career with the TV serial Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha aired on colors TV. Where she played the lead role of Megha Vyas. She made her Bollywood debut with Dharma Production’s film Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017) as Kiran Kakkar (Alia Bhatt) friend. In 2016, She participated in the sports reality television show Box Cricket League (BCL) as a player of the team Ahmedabad Express.

She made her Kannada debut with the film Pailwaan (2019) with co-actor Kichcha Sudeep and It was released in 5 languages. She worked in Telugu Films such as Malli Raava and Devadas.

Television Serial / Show

  1. Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha
  2. Nenjam pesuthe
  3. Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha 2
  4. Nenjam pesuthe season 2
  5. Savdhaan india
  6. Nach Baliye 7
  7. Gulmohar Grand
  8. Box Cricket League

Movies / Films

  1. Badrinath ki dulhania
  2. Malli Raava
  3. Devadas
  4. Pailwaan
  5. Clap
  6. Mayday

Aakanksha Singh Physical appearance, Net Worth

  • Birthday:- 30 July 1990
  • Age:- 31 Years (in 2021)
  • Height:- 168 cm, 5 feet 6 inch
  • Weight:- 55 Kg
  • Figure Measurement:- 33-26-34
  • Net Worth:- $ 1.5 Million (Approx, in 2021)

Aakanksha Singh Wiki / Biography

Wiki / Bio
Name Aakanksha Singh
Profession(s) Actress
Debut Tv Show Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha
(2012)
Debut Film Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017)
Physical Stats & More
Height (approx.) in centimeters– 168 cm
meters– 1.68 m
in feet inches– 5 feet 6 inch
Weight (approx.) in kilograms– 55 Kg
Eye Colour Balck
Hair Colour Black
Body Measurement 33-26-34
Bust Size 33
Waist Size 26
Hip Size 34
Personal Life
Date of Birth 30 July 1990
Birth Palace Jaipur, Rajasthan, India
Hometown Jaipur, Rajasthan, India
Nationality Indian
Age 31 Years (in 2021)
Star Sign/Zodiac Sign Leo
Religion Hinduism
Hobbies Writing, Singing, Travelling
Education & Qualification
School Not Known
College/University Not Known
Qualification Not Known
Relationships & More
Marital Status Married
Marriage Date 7 December 2014
Affairs / Boyfriend Kunal Sain
Family
Parents Father– Not Known
Mother– Renu Seth
Siblings Sister– Chayanika Singh
Brother– Harshvardhan Singh
Spouse / Husband Kunal Sain
Children Son– N/A
Daughter– N/A
Favourite Things
Favourite Food Panipuri
Favourite Holiday Destination London
Net Worth
Net worth $ 1.5 Million (Approx, in 2021)

Some fact about Aakanksha Singh

  • She worked on more than 10 plays.
  • In 2018, she was nominated for the SIIMA Best Debutant Actress for the film Malli Raava.
  • Aakanksha Singh is also a professional physiotherapist.
  • She made her Kannada debut with the film Pailwaan (2019) with co-actor Kichcha Sudeep and It was released in 5 languages.

