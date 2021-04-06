Aakanksha Singh Wiki, Bio, Age, Biography, Husband, Family, Height, Networth » todayssnews

Introduction

Aakanksha Singh born on 30 July 1990 (Age: 31 Years, in 2021) in Jaipur, Rajasthan, India is an Indian actress. She is well known for her role in Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha. In 2016, She participated in the sports reality television show Box Cricket League (BCL) as a player of the team Ahmedabad Express.

Aakanksha Singh was born on 30 July 1990 is the daughter of Gyan Prakash Singh and Renu Seth. Her mother is a theatre artist. She has a brother named Harshvardhan Singh and a Sister named Chayanika Singh. She was and brought up in Jaipur, Rajasthan, India. Aakanksha Singh married Kunal Sain in 2014 in Rajasthan.

Aakanksha Singh Career

Aakanksha Singh started her acting career with the TV serial Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha aired on colors TV. Where she played the lead role of Megha Vyas. She made her Bollywood debut with Dharma Production’s film Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017) as Kiran Kakkar (Alia Bhatt) friend. In 2016, She participated in the sports reality television show Box Cricket League (BCL) as a player of the team Ahmedabad Express.

She made her Kannada debut with the film Pailwaan (2019) with co-actor Kichcha Sudeep and It was released in 5 languages. She worked in Telugu Films such as Malli Raava and Devadas.

Television Serial / Show

Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha Nenjam pesuthe Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha 2 Nenjam pesuthe season 2 Savdhaan india Nach Baliye 7 Gulmohar Grand Box Cricket League

Movies / Films

Badrinath ki dulhania Malli Raava Devadas Pailwaan Clap Mayday

Aakanksha Singh Physical appearance, Net Worth

Wiki / Bio Name Aakanksha Singh Profession(s) Actress Debut Tv Show Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha

(2012) Debut Film Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017) Physical Stats & More Height (approx.) in centimeters– 168 cm

meters– 1.68 m

in feet inches– 5 feet 6 inch Weight (approx.) in kilograms– 55 Kg Eye Colour Balck Hair Colour Black Body Measurement 33-26-34 Bust Size 33 Waist Size 26 Hip Size 34 Personal Life Date of Birth 30 July 1990 Birth Palace Jaipur, Rajasthan, India Hometown Jaipur, Rajasthan, India Nationality Indian Age 31 Years (in 2021) Star Sign/Zodiac Sign Leo Religion Hinduism Hobbies Writing, Singing, Travelling Education & Qualification School Not Known College/University Not Known Qualification Not Known Relationships & More Marital Status Married Marriage Date 7 December 2014 Affairs / Boyfriend Kunal Sain Family Parents Father– Not Known

Mother– Renu Seth Siblings Sister– Chayanika Singh

Brother– Harshvardhan Singh Spouse / Husband Kunal Sain Children Son– N/A

Daughter– N/A Favourite Things Favourite Food Panipuri Favourite Holiday Destination London Net Worth Net worth $ 1.5 Million (Approx, in 2021)

