LATEST

Aam ki Launji Recipe: If you want to eat some sour sweet in summer, then make a mango ki laanji – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

Avatar
By
Posted on
Avatar

Mango cloves are fairly tasty in summer season. It isn’t too tough to be this, so as we speak we’re going to share a recipe of this, let’s know what you need on this –

Substances for making Mango cloves:

15 uncooked mangoes
1 cup jaggery
2 tablespoons oil
1 teaspoon cumin seeds
1 tsp fenugreek seeds-
1 tsp fennel seeds
Salt to style
Black salt to style
1 teaspoon turmeric powder
1/2 teaspoon crimson chilli powder
1/2 teaspoon garam masala

Methodology of creating mango cloves
– Wash the mango completely and peel it when it dries. Lower the pulp into small items and take away the kernels. Now put oil within the pan and warmth it. When the oil is sizzling, add cumin seeds, fenugreek seeds and fennel and fry it somewhat.

After this, add turmeric powder to it and fry it somewhat, add mango items to it after which add 1 cup of water and blend it. After this, add plain salt, black salt and crimson chili powder and blend.

Cowl the mango items and let it cook dinner for 4 to five minutes and verify it. If uncooked, allow them to boil for 3 extra minutes. Now the mango items are mushy and prepared.

Add finely chopped jaggery and garam masala to the mango items and blend till it’s blended. Cook dinner the cloves till the jaggery dissolves fully. When the jaggery dissolves fully, cook dinner it somewhat extra and thicken it.

– Now your clove is prepared. Flip off the fuel and take out the cloves in a bowl. It may be eaten within the fridge for as much as 15 days.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
59
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
57
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
54
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
The Internet of things The Internet of things
51
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
51
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
51
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
49
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
48
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
48
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
47
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top