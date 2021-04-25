Aam ki Launji Recipe: If you want to eat some sour sweet in summer, then make a mango ki laanji – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

Mango cloves are fairly tasty in summer season. It isn’t too tough to be this, so as we speak we’re going to share a recipe of this, let’s know what you need on this –

Substances for making Mango cloves:

15 uncooked mangoes

1 cup jaggery

2 tablespoons oil

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1 tsp fenugreek seeds-

1 tsp fennel seeds

Salt to style

Black salt to style

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

1/2 teaspoon crimson chilli powder

1/2 teaspoon garam masala

Methodology of creating mango cloves

– Wash the mango completely and peel it when it dries. Lower the pulp into small items and take away the kernels. Now put oil within the pan and warmth it. When the oil is sizzling, add cumin seeds, fenugreek seeds and fennel and fry it somewhat.

After this, add turmeric powder to it and fry it somewhat, add mango items to it after which add 1 cup of water and blend it. After this, add plain salt, black salt and crimson chili powder and blend.

Cowl the mango items and let it cook dinner for 4 to five minutes and verify it. If uncooked, allow them to boil for 3 extra minutes. Now the mango items are mushy and prepared.

Add finely chopped jaggery and garam masala to the mango items and blend till it’s blended. Cook dinner the cloves till the jaggery dissolves fully. When the jaggery dissolves fully, cook dinner it somewhat extra and thicken it.

– Now your clove is prepared. Flip off the fuel and take out the cloves in a bowl. It may be eaten within the fridge for as much as 15 days.