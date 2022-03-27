Aamir Khan reveals he decided to quit film industry during covid-19 lockdown, Entertainment News

Aamir Khan has shocked his millions of fans as he revealed that he decided to quit the film industry in the midst of the pandemic.

Khan, who appeared on a show hosted by an Indian new channel talked about the tough time he was going through in the pandemic but changed his decision after his family told him that retiring is a wrong move for him.

When asked about how were these two years for him when he was spending a lot of time at home, and family. Replying to the question, the actor said that the last two years have been difficult for him as all of us and further, when asked about ever he thought of leaving the industry, the actor shocked as he revealed that he had actually quit films and acting during the lockdown.

