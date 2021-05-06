Aamir Khan To Shoot War Sequence in Ladakh Film Release Date

The perfectionist of the Bollywood industry Aamir Khan and his team are currently in the event of Kargil. So, the most anticipating movie Laal Singh Chaddha will be going to start its shooting. But, it will begin later this year. Currently, the lead actor and the team are yet to shoot the fight sequences and they are searching a perfect location in Ladakh. Everyone knows that Aamir Khan is a very popular and prominent personality who always work in movies that give a message to the youth and entire nation. Now, he is involved in his upcoming project Laal Singh Chaddha.

Almost all of us know about the forthcoming project of Aamir Khan. Laal Singh Chaddha will be a going to hit the blockbuster in the upcoming year. Currently, the makers have not revealed any information related to the movie. Some parts of the movie still completed and the makers finding the best place to shoot the further scenes. Now, after the shooting of the movie will be completed then the makers will release the movie in the theatres. It is cleared that all the people who know about the movie are eager to watch the movie.

As per the sources, the confirmed statement of the officials stated that “We are shooting later this year. Not now. But yes, we are on a recce”. Currently, Aamir Khan is in Ladakh with his four team members to find out the perfect place for the shooting of a fight sequence. Also, it is a demand of Aamir Khan to shoot the movie in a real location. The upcoming movie will be going to hit the blockbuster that totally stunned everyone who wants to watch it. The fans and viewers extremely waiting for the movie to watch it.

Another source confirmed that “Aamir handpicked a four-member team who flew down to Ladakh with him. The possibility of creating a set in Mumbai was out of the question as the actor was certain that the war sequences will look grand only when filmed in real locations. After Aamir zeroes in on the locations, the shoot will be conducted with the minimal crew in the coming months”. Let us also tell you that Laal Singh Chaddha will be a remake of the Hollywood blockbuster Forrest Gump and increasing the interest among people who want to watch it. So, stay connected with us to know more information related to the movies.