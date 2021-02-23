Aamir Khan’s Birthday Surprise – A New Film!

Aamir Khan has always been particular about the films he is a part of. Unlike a lot of actors, he leads with films that have a strong and different story, a social and sensitive issue, a real hero biography, and more. He is known for his film choices and we clearly know why! There are only 3 reasons behind Aamir, the reason behind giving blockbusters like 3 Idiots, Dangal, PK and Ghajini.

Aamir Khan’The upcoming film ‘Lala Singh Chadha’ was a remake of the Hollywood film ‘Forest Gump’, which was released in theaters last year. However, it was pushed to 2021 due to the epidemic. They are shooting for its final sequence and the film is expected to be completed by June this year. ‘Lal Singh Chadha’ also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan. Now Aamir Khan is preparing to announce his next film on his birthday on 14 March!

Keeping in mind the history of Aamir’s films, we can safely say this untitled release with entertainment without mind. It is expected to bring to light, a different concept and culture. After all, he has an image that needs to be taken care of. According to reports, the film will go on floors by 2022. Aamir will be released in less than two years and it is very exciting indeed! Stay tuned for further updates.