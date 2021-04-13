ENTERTAINMENT

Aamir Khan's daughter Aaira hugged boyfriend while boxing, video went viral

Aamir Khan’s daughter Aaira Khan’s new video is within the information. On this, she is seen kickboxing together with her coach boyfriend Nupur Shikhare. Within the video, she is working towards although not doing nicely. Lastly, she hugs Nupur.

Kick-boxing didn’t work correctly

Within the video, Aaira is seen concentrating on Nupur’s fingers, hitting some punches however not having the ability to do a lot. She makes some errors after which apologizes to Nupur. Ultimately she falls into his arms and the 2 start to snort.

Elevated proximity throughout lockdown

Aaira Khan’s Instagram story was within the information lately. He shared an image along with his boyfriend and wrote that he was prepared for the lockdown. In keeping with reviews, Nupur has been Aamir Khan’s coach. The closeness to his daughter grew amid the lockdown final 12 months.

Up to now, Aamir Khan’s daughter ‘Ira’ has been taking all of the unsuitable issues, she instructed herself what is true, the penalty imposed on the error

