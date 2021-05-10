Aamir Khan’s daughter gave herself this dangerous challenge on her birthday

Ira Khan, daughter of veteran Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, is in the news due to his post. Sometimes Ira Khan wins the hearts of fans through his videos and sometimes with his pictures. However, she has now vowed to post regularly on social media. In fact, yesterday was his 23rd birthday and that’s why he challenged himself to a month-long workout challenge. She would share the post on Instagram every day under the information she received. You can see it through a video on Instagram.

At the same time, he shared his heart with everyone. In her video, Ira said, ‘When she was 19 years old, she suffered a slip disc. Due to which he had to face a lot of trouble. She says, ‘The baby star said about him that he cries in the gym. Not because they feel fatty but because they are not able to move forward ‘.

At the same time, she revealed, she eats a lot of junk food, now she will stop herself from doing so. He will now burn calories. In addition, he has now decided to take his own life decisions. He is now worried about weight. Let me also tell you that Ira’s boyfriend Nupur Shikhar is a fitness trainer who will help him.