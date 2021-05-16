ENTERTAINMENT

Aamna Sharif and Drashti Dhami seen in Sharara suit, who looked the best

Avatar

Actions on social media are going on with their fashion sense, let us know that recently Aamna Sharif and Drishti Dhami got some photo shoot done in Sharara suit and posted pictures on social media in which both of them look very cute. .

You can see in these pictures that Aamna Sharif looks no less than an angel in a sharara suit and white color suits on these as well, so the same vision Dhami also competes with everyone in terms of fashion.

Both actresses are giving equal competition on social media, by commenting below, tell who among these two looks best in Sharara suit.

.

