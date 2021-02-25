Aankhen 2 In The Making: Will It Live Up To Cult Classic

13 years later, the sequel to a cult film is finally making its entry. Hum Baat Hai Aankhon Ki, released in 2002 and starred by veterans like Amitabh Bachchan, Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar. He played the role of 3 blind men who revolved around a great heir and managed to steal money from the bank. The film was a huge success and since its release, “Aankhen” has always been mentioned as a cult film.

Now, it is reported that the sequel of the film is to start from the month of May this year. The sequel to “Aankhen 2” will see the return of Amitabh Bachchan and the entry of other new characters. The film stars Siddharth Malhotra and Akshaye Khanna. There are also rumors that Sunil Grover may be joining the cast of the film with an important role, but none has been confirmed as yet. Abhinay Dev will have a helming in the film and the team is finalizing the locations for the shoot. The makers seem to have decided about Bulgaria and the UK so far and if all goes well they will proceed with locations for the film.

Although the plot of the story has not been revealed, but it is being speculated that Amitabh BachchanThe character of “Vijay Singh Rajput” will come out of jail and he will be seen planning an even heavier successor with a new group of blind men. This is where we follow the footsteps of Siddharth Malhotra and Akshaye Khanna.

It will be interesting to see how the actors and producers preserve the essence of the prequel in this upcoming film. “Eyes” is a classic for many people and it always coincides with the expectations of entertaining people for so many years. Looking at the cast and producers, the film looks promising, but everything comes down to the execution and the story in today’s era. Even though it is too soon to get a rough idea of ​​what the film will be like, it will be interesting to see how the sequel goes and whether it will be able to give fans yet another cult classic.