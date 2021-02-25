ENTERTAINMENT

Aankhen 2 In The Making: Will It Live Up To Cult Classic

Posted on

13 years later, the sequel to a cult film is finally making its entry. Hum Baat Hai Aankhon Ki, released in 2002 and starred by veterans like Amitabh Bachchan, Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar. He played the role of 3 blind men who revolved around a great heir and managed to steal money from the bank. The film was a huge success and since its release, “Aankhen” has always been mentioned as a cult film.

Now, it is reported that the sequel of the film is to start from the month of May this year. The sequel to “Aankhen 2” will see the return of Amitabh Bachchan and the entry of other new characters. The film stars Siddharth Malhotra and Akshaye Khanna. There are also rumors that Sunil Grover may be joining the cast of the film with an important role, but none has been confirmed as yet. Abhinay Dev will have a helming in the film and the team is finalizing the locations for the shoot. The makers seem to have decided about Bulgaria and the UK so far and if all goes well they will proceed with locations for the film.

Although the plot of the story has not been revealed, but it is being speculated that Amitabh BachchanThe character of “Vijay Singh Rajput” will come out of jail and he will be seen planning an even heavier successor with a new group of blind men. This is where we follow the footsteps of Siddharth Malhotra and Akshaye Khanna.

It will be interesting to see how the actors and producers preserve the essence of the prequel in this upcoming film. “Eyes” is a classic for many people and it always coincides with the expectations of entertaining people for so many years. Looking at the cast and producers, the film looks promising, but everything comes down to the execution and the story in today’s era. Even though it is too soon to get a rough idea of ​​what the film will be like, it will be interesting to see how the sequel goes and whether it will be able to give fans yet another cult classic.

Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
2.2K
ENTERTAINMENT

Bombat Telugu Movie Review – A Silly Excuse of a Film
1.6K
ENTERTAINMENT

Super Over Aha Video: A Tragedy With Film Director Praveen Verma – Binged
1.3K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
934
ENTERTAINMENT

Horimiya Chapter 123: Release Date Roses and Spoilers – Anime News and Facts
910
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
837
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
730
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });