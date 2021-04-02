Aanum Pennum Full Movie Download in HD Print Leaked Tamilrockers Filmyzilla – The Miracle Time





Aanum Pennum Full Movie Download in HD Print Leaked by the Illegal Piracy Website Filmyzilla

The illegal piracy website Filmyzilla is having a large collection of Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu movies.

Filmyzilla has illegally leaked many movies and web series of Bollywood, Hollywood, Tollywood, Kollywood, etc.

They have recently leaked the newly-released Malayalam film Aanum Pennum and made it free to download its official website. It is illegal to leak any movie or spread copyrighted or pirated content.

But on the piracy website Filmyzilla, you will find lots of leaked and pirated content. Stay away from such kind of content and also piracy websites.

Aanum Pennum Full Movie Download in HD Print:

The meaning of the film’s title Aanum Pennum is Man and Woman. There are a total of three parts in the film. Each part contains a different story. Aanum Pennum is a Malayalam anthology film.

The film Aanum Pennum features the story of romance, lust, and betrayal. Each story features the relationship between man and woman.

Each segment is having a title; Savithri. Rachiyamma, and Rani. The first segment Savithri was directed by Jay K and written by Santhosh Echikkanam. It is based on Santhosh’s story.

Suresh Rajan did the cinematography, and Bavan Sreekumar edited the first segment Savithri. The cast of Savithri includes Joju George, Samyuktha Menon, and Indrajith Sukumaran.

The second segment, titled Rachiyamma, was written and directed by Venu. Venu has also done the cinematography, and Beena Paul edited the second segment Rachiyamma. The cast of Rachiyamma includes Parvathy Thiruvothu and Asif Ali. The second segment is based on Uroob’s Rachiyamma.

The third segment Rani was written by Unni R. and directed by Aashiq Abu. It is based on Unni R.’s Pennum Cherukkanum. Shyju Khalid did the cinematography, and Sajju Sreedharan edited the third segment Rani of the film Aanum Pennum.

The cast of Rani includes Roshan Mathew, Benny P. Nayarambalam, Darshana Rajendran, Basil Joseph, Nedumudi Venu, and Kaviyoor Ponnamma.

C. K. Padma Kumar and M. Dileep Kumar produced the film Aanum Pennum. Manju Warrier has narrated in the film Aanum Pennum. Bijibal and Dawn Vincent gave the music in the film.

The complete film Aanum Pennum was made under Prime Production, and OPM Cinemas distributed it. The film Aanum Pennum was released on 26th March 2021. Let’s watch the trailer of the film Aanum Pennum.

