Aanum Pennum Malayalam Movie Download Link Was Leaked On Tamilrockers – Tech Kashif

Aanum Pennum Malayalam Movie Download Link was Leaked on Tamilrockers
Aanum Pennum Malayalam Movie: Tamilrockers released the pirated version of Aanum Pennum Malayalam movie online. The film hits the screens on 31 March 2021 and receives rave reviews from both critics and the audience. Recently, many anthology movies are releasing in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi. Now, mollywood joins the list with the film Aanum Pennum. It is one of the anthology movies which has three different stories directed by Aashiq Abu, Venu Isc, and Jay K. As the title of the movie, it portrays the equal participation of women and men in their life.

DISCLAIMER: We advise our readers to watch Aanum Pennum Movie only on theatres and official steaming platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Hotstar, ZEE5 and more. Don’t support or use pirated websites like 1TamilMV.win, Masstamilan, Tamilrockers, Tamilplay, 1tamilmv.win, Starmusiq, Isaimini, to stream and download movies.

The story begins with Savithri’s (Samyuktha Menon) directed by Jay K, a communist-run during British Raj in mid 20th century, finds refugee. Next Venu’s plot Ranchiyamma (Parvathy Thiruvothu), the story revolves around the relationship between the milkmaid and the plantation officer who is in charge of the estate. The final Aashiq Abu’s plot Rani (Darshana Rajendran), this tale is about the unexplored talent of youngsters which exposed and gets better to them.

Title: Aanum Pennum
Streaming Platform: Yet to be updated
Streaming Date: 26 March 2021
Genre: Anthology
Language: Malayalam
Director: Jay K, Venu, Aashiq Abu
Cast: Joju George, Samyuktha Menon, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Asif Ali, Roshan Mathew, Darshana Rajendran

