Aanum Pennum Malayalam Movie Download Link Was Leaked On Tamilrockers – Tech Kashif

Aanum Pennum is a Malayalam anthology movie that hits the screens on 31 March 2021 and receives rave reviews from both critics and the audience. Recently, many anthology movies are releasing in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi. Now, mollywood joins the list with the film Aanum Pennum. It is one of the anthology movies which has three different stories directed by Aashiq Abu, Venu Isc, and Jay K. As the title of the movie, it portrays the equal participation of women and men in their life.

The story begins with Savithri’s (Samyuktha Menon) directed by Jay K, a communist-run during British Raj in mid 20th century, finds refugee. Next Venu’s plot Ranchiyamma (Parvathy Thiruvothu), the story revolves around the relationship between the milkmaid and the plantation officer who is in charge of the estate. The final Aashiq Abu’s plot Rani (Darshana Rajendran), this tale is about the unexplored talent of youngsters which exposed and gets better to them.

Title: Aanum Pennum

Streaming Platform: Yet to be updated

Streaming Date: 26 March 2021

Genre: Anthology

Language: Malayalam

Director: Jay K, Venu, Aashiq Abu

Cast: Joju George, Samyuktha Menon, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Asif Ali, Roshan Mathew, Darshana Rajendran