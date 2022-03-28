AAP MP Raghav Chadha Turns Showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week, Video Goes Viral

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha turned showstopper at the Lakme Fashion Week on Sunday. He was walking for designer Pawan Sachdev, wearing a black ensemble and a brown belt. Soon enough, a video of the AAP leader’s “modelling” stint went viral on social media. Chadha walked the ramp with actor Aparshakti Khurrana and as per a Livemint report, this was Chadha’s first strut down a ramp. Not bad at all for a fresher, wouldn’t you say? The fashion event has come to an end now, with designers Falguni and Shane Peacock pulling out all the stops for their show at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week. Closing the five-day extravaganza in Delhi, being held in-person for the first time since the pandemic, they ensured it would be a night to remember for all attending.