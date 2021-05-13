Aapki Nazro Ne Samjha (ANNS) 13th May 2021 Written Episode: Gunjan Inflames Shobit







The upcoming episode of Aapki Nazro Ne Samjha begins where Darsh throws Nandini’s all clothes in the send and fills her bad with that, Nandini tries to find her clothes and when she opens her bag she sees only send. She gets angry and asks that where he threw that, he replies that she can use her common sense, then she gets her cloth and she retaliates with him by saying that it’s not appropriate at all. Darsh expresses her rage by saying that he will not let her take over their business at any cost, Nandini replies that she does not want to take over also.

Then Darsh says that once her mother took the decision she never changes it, and mentions that he will make her all moments hell in this house. Then Nandini says that before going from here she will expose his real side in front of his family, and will break their misunderstanding for him. Darsh says that he does not afraid of these kinda threatens, she asks him about his problem behind this behaviour but he does not tell her anything. Then she makes him recall that why he was doing such nice behaviour with her before their marriage.

After that, Both say that it’s not a relationship it’s just a compromise and she goes to her room and makes space for sleeping. Meanwhile, Darsh arrives and says that why she is doing such things which he does not like. Then says that he will not share his bed with her at any cost, Nandini says that she will not sleep on the surface. Darsh says fine and he will go to the bathroom for sleeping, Another side Gunjan colors all hair of grandfather and he gets angry. Then he comes to Rajvi and complaints against Gunjan that she has coloured his all hair.

Then Rajvi says that he is looking dapper, and this hair colour suits him a lot but he says it’s not a subject of discussion. By saying that He said to her for colouring so that she can highlight his hair but she coloured his entire hair. He goes from them and Gunjan gets worried that how to make his anger end, then Rajvi gives her advice. That she should make sugar-free carrot pudding in the lunch, so he can forgive her, then Rajvi comes to Nandini and asks about her decision.

Then Nandini says that she will not be the new CEO, please but Rajvi says that she has taken her decision also. Then Rajvi comes to know that Darsh's throat is sore, so she will have to go with him to the meeting as his voice. Meanwhile, Shobit comes and says that he can go with him to the meeting but Rajvi refuses his offer, and Nandini is ready to go with him. Another side, Shobit is accusing Darsh by saying that he is too clever and he goes from there and meanwhile Gunjan inflames Shobit against Darsh.