ENTERTAINMENT

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha 10th April 2021 Written Episode: Wedding Preparations Are Going On

Avatar
By
Posted on
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha 10th April 2021 Written Episode: Wedding Preparations Are Going On



The most popular Tv show Aapki Nazro Ne Samjha’s tonight episode starts with where Parul has ordered by Grandfather that along with Nandini and Gunjan she has to select some attire and ornaments for them. Gunjan’s intentions get spoiled by looking at the stuff and she starts to pounce on everything whether it’s related to attire or ornaments. Everyone gets shocked after seeing this behavior of Gunjan and meanwhile, she warns the jeweler that she will get this gold checked by the other jeweler that it’s real or unchaste.

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha 10th April 2021 Written Episode: Wedding Preparations Are Going OnRakla also standing next to them and thinks that she can not be changed for anyone else she always pops out her worth. Shobit does not have an interest in this kind of stuff and tries to go from there meanwhile he gets Charmi’s call but does not pick the call. He wonders that once he should meet her to give her justification regarding this step and he hopes that she will definitely understand. Parul asks Nandini to select something for her and at the same time she selects overwhelming Saree for her.

After that, Gunjan’s intentions again spoiled to see the Saree which Parul selected for Nandini, and she pounces that by saying it’s perfect for her. On another side Nandini’s brother-in-law is bothering himself by thinking that both girls want to get married but he does not have enough money to arrange the wedding functions. Extempore Bansuri brings her ornaments to him and says that it can help them to arrange money so that they can arrange all functions easily.

Then Naveen refuses to agree with her along with the reason that her mother gave these ornaments to her so it’s her duty to make them secure. She mentions that this type of stuff always made for the future’s circumstances hence she is giving this to him. Because Nandini has refused to take it and if granny’s jewelry is useful for Gunjan, then it’s right so please try to understand. Mohan Patel keeps on starring them and thinks that.

He says that no matter how much planning they are doing because he will not allow it to happen at any cost. Parul is not liking the behavior of Gunjan but she keeps on insisting her to choose few things for her, another side Vipul Raval totally disagrees with the relationship after getting lame information from the doctor that Darsh can get back his eyesight hence he is refusing these weddings. So do not miss to watch it on Starplus at 06:00 PM and for more updates stay connected with us.


Previous articleToday’s Shuarya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani Episode 10th April 2021: Shaurya Picks Clothes For Anokhi

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
853
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
851
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
816
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
792
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
778
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
755
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
743
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
705
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe
663
LATEST

Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions – The Boston Globe
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
663
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top