Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha 10th April 2021 Written Episode: Wedding Preparations Are Going On







The most popular Tv show Aapki Nazro Ne Samjha’s tonight episode starts with where Parul has ordered by Grandfather that along with Nandini and Gunjan she has to select some attire and ornaments for them. Gunjan’s intentions get spoiled by looking at the stuff and she starts to pounce on everything whether it’s related to attire or ornaments. Everyone gets shocked after seeing this behavior of Gunjan and meanwhile, she warns the jeweler that she will get this gold checked by the other jeweler that it’s real or unchaste.

Rakla also standing next to them and thinks that she can not be changed for anyone else she always pops out her worth. Shobit does not have an interest in this kind of stuff and tries to go from there meanwhile he gets Charmi’s call but does not pick the call. He wonders that once he should meet her to give her justification regarding this step and he hopes that she will definitely understand. Parul asks Nandini to select something for her and at the same time she selects overwhelming Saree for her.

After that, Gunjan’s intentions again spoiled to see the Saree which Parul selected for Nandini, and she pounces that by saying it’s perfect for her. On another side Nandini’s brother-in-law is bothering himself by thinking that both girls want to get married but he does not have enough money to arrange the wedding functions. Extempore Bansuri brings her ornaments to him and says that it can help them to arrange money so that they can arrange all functions easily.

Then Naveen refuses to agree with her along with the reason that her mother gave these ornaments to her so it’s her duty to make them secure. She mentions that this type of stuff always made for the future’s circumstances hence she is giving this to him. Because Nandini has refused to take it and if granny’s jewelry is useful for Gunjan, then it’s right so please try to understand. Mohan Patel keeps on starring them and thinks that.

He says that no matter how much planning they are doing because he will not allow it to happen at any cost. Parul is not liking the behavior of Gunjan but she keeps on insisting her to choose few things for her, another side Vipul Raval totally disagrees with the relationship after getting lame information from the doctor that Darsh can get back his eyesight hence he is refusing these weddings. So do not miss to watch it on Starplus at 06:00 PM and for more updates stay connected with us.