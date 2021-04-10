Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha 10th April 2021 Written Update Today Twist – Firstpostofindia

ENTERTAINMENT

Read Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha 10 April 2021 Written Episode update on Our Official site Firstpostofindia.com. Now, Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha 10th April 2021 Written Episode Update Starts with Payal chooses saree for Nandini. Gunn takes Nandini’s saree. Rakla thinks Gunn is showing her status.

Gunn enthusiastically watches the gold and garments. Shobhit thinks he isn’t getting an opportunity to chat with Charmi once. He gets fretful. Here, Naveen thinks to take a credit for Gunn and Nandini’s wedding.

Bansuri accompanies her gems and said Naveen not to accept a credit as gold can help him. Naveen will not take and speaks it has a place with her mom in this way, he can’t sell them.

Bansuri tells gems isn’t significant as Gunn and Nandini’s wedding. Naveen comprehends Bansuri. Bansuri further desires Naveen to play out Nandini’s custom as well. Naveen concur.

Sulked overhears Naveen and Bansuri’s discussion and figure she won’t let Nandini’s wedding occur. Payal requests that Nandini select saree for her as well. Nandini speaks she is confounded. Darsh comes to help Nandini. He chooses saree for her. Ahead, Payal brings hereditary jewelleries of Rawal. Gunn thinks it is for her.

Rakla aches for the jewelleries. Payal gives Nandini the case. She tells to her that Rajvi needs to give the jewelleries to Darsh’s lady of the hour. She inquires as to whether ever she needs. Payal requests that Gunn return later. Gunn thinks Vanlata disclosed to her that post-wedding all that will have a place with Shobhit and her as Darsh is visually impaired. She gets disturbed.

Afterward, Nandini considers Rakla. Gunn comes and tells to Nandini that post-wedding she will take a poolside room. She requests that Nandini move Darsh’s room. Nandini rejects and speaks Darsh can’t venture all over accordingly, he merits the room at the ground floor.

Then, Vipul meets Darsh’s PCP to take his guidance for Darsh. Specialist inquires as to whether conceivable until Darsh’s medical procedure. Secret lady figures she can’t allow Darsh to wed town young lady. There, Vipul chats with Chetan and offers his stress over Darsh. Chetan speaks he accepts he will take a correct choice.

