Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha 10th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Shobit cheats Darsh

The Episode starts with Shobit coming to Darsh and crying. Darsh says its okay if people don’t understand it. Shobit asks how can people be unfair, I would have fought with share holders, you should get one chance at least. Darsh says leave it, we always share the first mango of the season, lets have it. Shobit asks how did this news go out, just family knew it, who can have enmity with you. Darsh thinks its Nandini. He leaves. Shobit sits to have the mangoes alone. He says you just want things your wish, not anymore, you took advantage of me. He recalls calling the share holders and giving the news, Rawals decided to make Darsh the CEO, what will happen when a blind man heads the company. He removes the sim and smiles. FB ends. He says sorry, I have learnt pretending happy and backstabbing from you.

Nandini tries to switch on the lights. Darsh says this darkness is my life, welcome to my world. He asks are you looking for your mobile, I have it. She gets a torch, it doesn’t work. She falls down. She argues with him. He asks do you want my help. He forwards hand. She says no need. He asks will you go and cry in front of mum. She says no, no need to tell her that her son has turned into a devil. He thinks you are acting innocent, I know you have informed the shareholders. He asks her to get down the bed. Nandini argues. She says I m feeling sleepy, I m going to sleep, you can make me fall, then I will shout, family would come, you don’t need that drama, right, so let me sleep. She sleeps on the bed. He sits on the chair. She cries seeing him. Aapki nazron…plays.. He also recalls her and gets angry. Its morning, Nandini wakes up. Darsh also wakes up. Their heads bump. He says wow, what a good start of the day. She says we have to bump head again, else horn come on the head. He asks did you see anyone with horns on the head. She insists. He hits her head and asks fine, happy? She gets hurt. He goes.

Shobit says I have planned a lot for Goa outlet, you show it to Rajvi. Vipul says I knew shareholders will object to Darsh becoming the CEO, I m happy that you are showing interest in business, maybe you need to handle the CEO chair soon. Shobit says of course not, how can I take Darsh’s place. Vipul says we have no option, send your ideas to Rajvi, I will talk to her. He goes. Shobit says game started now. Gunjan comes and romances Shobit. He gets away from her. She says we will go on the beach and take romantic pics. He says I m busy today, you just bought ordinary clothes, you are my wife, wear classy clothes, have this money. She smiles. He says shop well, big brands, okay, I will edit our pics with Switzerland backdrop, you can tell your friends that you went there. She kisses him and thanks. She goes.

He wipes his cheek and gets angry calling her illiterate. Nandini hears some sound. Gunjan says mom is cooking, she said no one will come in. Nandini says she didn’t get fine, she has to rest. Gunjan says you don’t go there, she is angry on you, you cancelled honeymoon tickets, she gifted me this purse, she didn’t give you anything. Nandini says I will convince her. Nirali gets a purse for Nandini and says Rajvi asked me to give this to you. Nandini asks why did you let Rajvi go there. Nirali says she is angry, she doesn’t listen to anyone. Nandini thinks she can get unwell.

Rajvi says Nandini will become a good CEO, she has knowledge of sweets making, I trust her.

